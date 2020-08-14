Door-to-door census follow-ups underway in Waco area

“I would be a little bit more positive if the pandemic was not here. Obviously that throws in a different factor,” Lim said. “It’s really hard to tell if we’re going to match the (2010) response rate, be above it, or what. Our goal is always a 100% count, because it helps the public in general.”

Households can still respond at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, who serves on the city’s census committee, said the committee would usually become more hands-off as door-to-door work started during a more conventional census year. In this case, the committee will continue its public information campaign emphasizing self-response to cover all bases. Of the 58% who have responded, 45% did so through the internet.

“Our goal will be to continue to push self-response, self-response, self-response," Hudson said. "It (stops) anybody having to come to your door, and if we’re struggling to get to everybody’s door, this will help us make sure you get counted.”

She said census workers have two months to get their work done.

“It’s an enormous effort,” Hudson said. “Our goal is to get 100% counted, and that’s where the efforts are at this point.”