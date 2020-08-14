Door-to-door census follow-ups underway in Waco area

Census workers are taking up masks and heading door-to-door in McLennan County, where the 2020 census response rate hovers below the 2010 rate.
The United States Census Bureau reports 58% of McLennan County residents have completed the census, which is used to determine how much federal money a city receives for education, capital improvements, disaster relief and a range of other needs, for the following decade. The constitutionally mandated count of every person in the country also determines representation in Congress.
In May, the federal government extended the deadline for responses to Oct. 31 because of delays caused by COVID-19. Earlier this month, the bureau announced it would end response collection in the field by Sept. 30.
About 1,300 census takers with Waco's local census office are responsible for combing 19 counties: Johnson, Bosque, Hill, Hamilton, Coryell, McLennan, Limestone, Falls, Bell, Milam, Robertson, Brazos, Grimes, Burleson, Lee, Washington, Fayette, Austin and Waller, said Robert Lim, a manager with the local office.
“(The database) is supposed to take into account all the self-response, all the phone response, all the paper enumeration, and that builds our database for the follow-ups,” Lim said. “So, we’re door-knocking for those who have not responded.”
Lim said when the office first starting hiring in the spring, unemployment was low and recruiting was difficult. The sudden economic havoc wreaked by COVID-19 changed that. Census workers upload information with mobile electronic devices instead of paper forms for the most part, wear masks and keep their distance from residents. He said he could not begin to predict how many people the workers can reach.
“I would be a little bit more positive if the pandemic was not here. Obviously that throws in a different factor,” Lim said. “It’s really hard to tell if we’re going to match the (2010) response rate, be above it, or what. Our goal is always a 100% count, because it helps the public in general.”
Households can still respond at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.
City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, who serves on the city’s census committee, said the committee would usually become more hands-off as door-to-door work started during a more conventional census year. In this case, the committee will continue its public information campaign emphasizing self-response to cover all bases. Of the 58% who have responded, 45% did so through the internet.
“Our goal will be to continue to push self-response, self-response, self-response," Hudson said. "It (stops) anybody having to come to your door, and if we’re struggling to get to everybody’s door, this will help us make sure you get counted.”
She said census workers have two months to get their work done.
“It’s an enormous effort,” Hudson said. “Our goal is to get 100% counted, and that’s where the efforts are at this point.”
The option to complete the census online is new to this year’s count, but online responses have been slower in areas where residents have less internet access. The local committee focused its efforts on areas with difficult to reach demographics including Waco’s sizable Hispanic population, children, homeless people and college students whose permanent residence is in another city.
“Especially if you’re talking about high rental areas, apartment complexes, our efforts through social media and advertising and trying to get the word out might not have been as effective,” Hudson said. “Our hope is that they’ve seen the ads a lot, whether it’s social media, Facebook, online or on television, enough that when someone does come to their door they’re more likely to respond.”
Hudson said since workers started going door-to-door, people have been pointing them out on social media or through neighborhood watch groups. Waco Housing Authority and apartment complexes that mostly house students are working to contact their residents and remind them to participate as well.
Hudson said the committee has been using local radio and TV ads to keep pushing the message that the census is confidential and has nothing to do with American citizenship.
Hudson said Census workers might not be wearing their mask as they walk alone from residence to residence, they should wear masks and stay 6 feet away when someone answers the door.
Real census workers will wear an official U.S. Census Bureau lanyard and business casual clothing, though the business casual rule has been relaxed somewhat because of the summer heat, Lim said. If something about a visit seems off, residents can call the Census Bureau at 972-510-1800 to make sure the person at their door is a census worker.
“We’re getting a lot of good response, and I’ve had a couple of field reports that people aren’t answering the door or saying they responded, so it’s kind of hit and miss,” Lim said.
Lim said it is difficult to predict how many households a census worker, called an enumerator, might reach in a given day. Most work part-time and have irregular schedules created around their full-time work schedule at another job.
