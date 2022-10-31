Downtown district works to make Seventh Street Plaza a permanent fixture

The painted and decorated Seventh Street Plaza just off Austin Avenue will live on beyond the “Summer of Downtown” campaign that launched it last year, giving the space a second life as a gathering place for shoppers and a spot for small events.

The stretch of Seventh Street between Austin and Washington Avenues was closed off and converted into a temporary plaza with lighting and picnic tables in summer 2021.

Local artists painted the multistory building walls that shade the side street, and groups of Wacoans covered the rest with chalk drawings during the Chalk Waco event this spring. City Center Waco held events throughout the summer. Now, the space is quiet and mostly unused.

City Center Waco interim director Chris McGowan said the downtown Public Improvement District budgeted in $50,000 design services on the project, which doesn't yet have a final price tag.

City Center Waco, which administers the PID, has issued a request for qualifications from designers, the first step toward redeveloping the plaza into a permanent fixture. The PID is funded by a surcharge on taxes that downtown property owners pay.

The block of Seventh Street didn’t get much use when it was open, other than delivery trucks that parked on the street to access Cameron Trading Co., the antique shop next door.

But shop owner Mark Arnold said the plaza doesn’t block trucks’ access to the shop, and he’s in favor of making the plaza permanent because providing a place for visitors to sit and relax is a “necessity” for Austin Avenue.

“It’s a nice thing to have,” he said. “We have no green space unless you go down to Indian Spring Park.”

He said the Chalk Walk and the Every Color is Beautiful fashion show in May drew in thousands of people this year.

Ann Noble, a Cameron Trading Co. employee, said she also watches cyclists take a break at the plaza before continuing along.

From their spot catercorner to the plaza, employees of Suit City said they watch as passersby stop at the plaza to get pictures of the art or use them as backdrops for their own photos.

“We had a customer that came all the way from Laredo, he was buying a suit he had to take to New Mexico,” saleswoman Karen Clark said. “He and his wife, they stopped to take a picture, and I ran across the street so they could both be in it.”

Clark said turning the intersection into a pedestrian-only area also cuts down on Austin Avenue traffic, making it safer and quicker for people on foot.

Suit City Owner Dustin Evans said out-of-the-way areas for people to sit will help draw people into the environment.

“This is part of the ‘Art District’ type thing, and I think it’s good for tourism,” he said.