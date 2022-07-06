Downtown road closures, delays weave web of inconvenience for Waco drivers

The 17th Street bridge is on track to reopen to traffic in September, but other Waco road projects have dragged on well past their projected end dates.

Projects causing closures along Elm Avenue, Fifth Street, Dutton Avenue, Webster Avenue and Washington Avenue all are months beyond when they were initially expected to wrap up, according to a presentation Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland gave during a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday. Drivers may take solace in the completion of Webster Avenue between Eighth and 11th streets, in the nearly complete conversion of Washington Avenue to carry two-way traffic through downtown and in the recent reopening of Fifth Street to traffic all the way from Austin Avenue to Interstate 35, though plenty of work remains on Fifth.

And ongoing closures are not far away from any of the newly reopened roads.

Burlarley-Hyland said some delays come from unexpected discoveries, like a water line that needed to be replaced before Fifth Street’s reconstruction could continue, pushing that project's end date from February 2022 to June 2023. In other cases, contractors have fallen behind their schedule because of weather delays or trouble securing materials.

“We do have some challenges ourselves trying to get these done, but it’s been particularly worse lately I would say,” Burlarley-Hyland said.

She said the 17th Street bridge, which carries westbound traffic from Webster to Franklin Avenue, is scheduled to be open to traffic by the time school starts again in September, and should be “substantially complete” by the end of the year.

A fire in a warehouse below the bridge in 2019 caused damage and moved repairs to regular wear and tear on the bridge up the city's priority list. At least one lane of the bridge had remained closed since the fire. The ongoing project started in May. The contractor already has used jacks to raise the bridge and replace bearing pads between the beams and vertical supports. At night, worker are progressing on resurfacing the bridge with fresh concrete.

District 2 City Council Member Alice Rodriguez said the bridge’s closure means anyone coming from South Waco to downtown must use an alternate route with an road-level railroad crossing.

She said getting caught behind a train on 11th Street added a solid 11 minutes to her commute, and other construction projects cut off other routes from South Waco to downtown.

“I just thought, ‘When my daddy had to get someplace, four minutes was a lot,’” Rodriguez, who grew up in Waco, said.

A delayed project to repave a stretch of Dutton Avenue is also slowing residents of Rodriguez’s district down.

Burlarley-Hyland said the $3.5 million Dutton project has become “painful,” but the road is expected to reopen in the next few weeks. Water, sewer and pavement improvements along Dutton Avenue from 11th to 26th streets started in January 2021 with plans to wrap up this spring, but will not be complete until the end of the year.

HCS Inc., the project’s general contractor, has been paying the city $250 for every day past the original deadline that the work remains unfinished.

“We’re having issues with the contractor with that project, and other departments are having issues with that contractor as well, so I’m really hopeful it will only be a few more weeks,” Burlarley-Hyland said.

Rodriguez said Dutton’s closure is cutting kids and teens off from nearby ballfields.

“That hurts a lot,” she said. “I’m trying to be real nice about this, but I hate that we’re doing that.”

Last month, the city council voted to increase the contract amount by $69,000 and extend the contract time by another 10 days to repave a few more city blocks, extending the project to the I-35 frontage road.

Burlarley-Hyland also showed updated photos of the Elm Avenue project. It was initially slated for completion this month but now is expected to continue another 10 months, until May.

When Utility Services Director Lisa Tyer said her entire presentation for Tuesday's city council meeting consisted of updates on University Parks Drive, city employees in the audience laughed.

Several blocks of University Drive on the west side of I-35 have been closed for weeks as city workers replace a manhole and 54-inch sewer line from Clifton Robinson Tower to Webster Avenue. Tyer said the project will be complete in August or September.

The original plan was to replace the sewer without closing the road, but nearby projects connected to the Riverfront development and construction of Baylor University's Foster Pavilion made it impossible, she said.

The entire road will be rebuilt once those projects are done because the road will be "completely decimated" by then, Tyer said.

"It's one of those things that is downtown altering, it will never be the same again," Tyer said. "It's going to be painful a while, but it will be amazing once it's done."