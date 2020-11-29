Downtown Waco 2-way street conversion gets $600,000 cheaper under new plan

Kate Duncan, owner of the clothing store Wildland Supply Co. at 721 Washington Ave., is one of them. Duncan said a two-way street would help businesses and also help the drivers she watches struggle with the one-way design on a regular basis.

“I see people go the wrong way every day, a couple of times a day,” Duncan said. “For people heading anywhere, two-way traffic is easier.”

She said visitors from out of town are prone to making those mistakes on Washington Avenue, but the locals who make up the bulk of her customers sometimes do it too.

“If they’re from downtown they’re already familiar with it, but if they’re from, say, Woodway or the Mountainview area they definitely could use the extra help of two-way streets,” Duncan said.

She said Waco isn’t a “walking city” just yet, but if more buildings in downtown were occupied it would encourage more people to shop downtown on foot.

“That would benefit everyone, if it were more walk-friendly,” Duncan said. “Being two-ways will also slow traffic down a little bit and contribute to the friendliness of walking downtown.”