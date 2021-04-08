Downtown Waco board OKs $2.6 million for Magnolia conversion of Trib building

The TIF Zone was formed to invest in infrastructure and incentives in the downtown area using a portion of property tax revenue collected in the area. The TIF board’s recommendation will now head to the Waco City Council for final approval.

Under the deal, Magnolia would receive three annual TIF payments after the TIF-eligible public improvements associated with the project are complete.

Eligible public improvements include demolition of some of the parking and curbs around the building, and rebuilding a drain, city Economic Development Manager Kent George said during the TIF meeting. Other eligible planned expenses are $220,000 in environmental costs and $1.2 million in exterior improvements, including new windows, awnings, curtainwalls and painting the brick.

Rodriguez said the new headquarters might include electric vehicle charging stations and solar power, if possible.

During the TIF board meeting, Rodriguez presented renderings showing the side of the building facing Mary Avenue renovated to include large windows, in keeping with a city redevelopment plans for Mary Avenue.