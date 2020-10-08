Downtown Waco brewery, hotel projects get nod for TIF extensions

The TIF board also recommended the city council approve a request form the Marriott developers to add “pandemic virus” to the contract’s force majeure clause.

City Attorney Jennifer Richie said “pandemic virus” had been added to the force majeure clause, along with the stipulation that the ongoing, now monthslong COVID-19 pandemic is excluded.

“Force majeure is all about stuff you can’t anticipate today,” Richie said. “We’re in COVID-19. COVID-19, you can anticipate today, and so we did except the current pandemic in the force majeure clause.”

Pivovar

Mitchell Construction President Brian Mitchell requested the six-month extension for Pivovar, which would move the completion date to Feb. 28.

“It’s fairly obvious that the initial extension was requested due to the fact that there were initial holdups with the brew equipment and design,” Mitchell said. “However, we were unable to predict that we were going to be entering into a global pandemic, which obviously greatly hindered the completion of this project for two main reasons.”

Mitchell said Pivovar’s developers still live in Prague, and travel restrictions have made it difficult for them to come to Waco for the construction. He said delays and material shortages have also exacerbated the problem.

