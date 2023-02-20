Three months after local and state officials celebrated the substantial end of Interstate 35 work through Waco, getting across it in downtown Waco remains a struggle.

The 11th-12th Street underpass and its traffic signals opened fully this month, but the downtown approach from the west is barricaded due to pending utility work, and sidewalks and pedestrian signals are three to four weeks away from completion, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Jus west of the new Fourth-Fifth Street underpass, a section of sidewalk is missing on Fifth Street between CVS and the Circle K Valero.

TxDOT first estimated the $341 million reconstruction of Interstate 35 would wrap up in spring 2023. The contractor, Webber Construction, opened all mainlanes in August, and city and TxDOT leaders held a ribbon cutting at the Fourth-Fifth overpass in November, citing plans to finish the pedestrian elements by the following month.

Jim Reed, capital improvement program manager for the city of Waco, said TxDOT has asked city staff to hold preliminary walkthroughs of the new crossings, but the intersections aren’t far enough along for that yet.

“It’s just a lot of incidental work, but it extends all the way from Bellmead to 18th Street,” Reed said. “Pretty much go to any intersection and you’ll see some work.”

Clayton Zacha, a professional engineer for TxDOT’s Waco region, told the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board last Thursday that the Fourth-Fifth and 11th-12th Street intersections will be finished in about a month. TxDOT’s contract with Webber began in 2019 and ends in March.

After the meeting, Zacha said traffic lights timing at the Fourth-Fifth crossing will improve once the new pedestrian signals and buttons are up and running.

“We’ve also got some [vehicle] detection, and other timing mechanisms as part of the signals,” Zacha said. "That will help with some of the timing issues.”

Meanwhile, at the 11th-12th bridge, the barricade near Kate Ross Apartments on 11th Street blocks traffic due to an AT&T line that needs to be relocated, project officials said.

Reed said city staff considered repaving the road section in conjunction with another road project nearby on Dutton Avenue, but delayed that work.

“We ended up finding an AT&T line that would have been caught under the pavement,” he said.

Meg Wallace, member of the MPO’s bike-pedestrian working group, said her group plans to test out the new pedestrian elements on both intersections on foot, on bikes and in wheelchairs and other assistive devices. Wallace, who started a disability advocacy group called Mobilize Waco, said she’s particularly worried about 11th Street at the frontage road.

When northbound cars on the frontage road reach the crossing, they can make a free right turn. Wallace said those turns are dangerous for pedestrians because they encourage drivers to look left to check for oncoming traffic instead of right for people or bicyclists.

Suzette May, a bike-pedestrian group member who is blind, said such turns are especially dangerous for pedestrians like her.

“They don’t take the time to realize, ‘Wait, that’s a pedestrian with blindness,’ or, ‘That’s a pedestrian with a dog,’” she said. “That takes several seconds to assimilate all of that, and they’re already gone, they’ve already turned right.”