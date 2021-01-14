Downtown Waco leader Megan Henderson returning to Hillsboro

Megan Henderson is returning to Hillsboro, her hometown, leaving a legacy of helping to put downtown and East Waco back on the map.
Henderson, 45, will become Hillsboro’s city manager, taking her considerable talents up Interstate 35 to a community dear to her heart, “a grown-up city with a beautiful, historic courthouse, an extended downtown district, a strong industrial sector and a beautiful city park with fun stuff for kids.”
Almost nine years ago, Henderson signed on to lead what would become City Center Waco, a city-funded endeavor to nudge, or perhaps push, downtown toward achieving its potential. Some suggest she aced the test.
“We have been very fortunate to have Megan and her vision plugged into this community over the last number of years,” said Gregg Glime, a real estate agent whose downtown projects include Pivovar, a Czech-themed restaurant, brewery and bakery, as well as The Containery, a mixed-use development of shipping containers, and Mary Avenue Market, among others.
Glime said more times than he can count Henderson was able to share the city’s vision for development downtown, along Lake Brazos and in East Waco, providing information that transformed concepts to “specific projects.” He said developers, property owners and tenants trusted her insight.
“I’ve heard many times, ‘Well, Megan said …’ and that’s a telling sign people are listening,” Glime said. “Hillsboro is lucky to get her.”
Waco businessman Bill Clifton, who served on the board that hired Henderson back in the day, said Henderson herself had a knack for listening, especially to voices that may once have blended into the background.
“She engaged members of the community who may not have felt engaged at times in the past,” Clifton said. “She succeeded in bringing them to the table, listening to their ideas and championing those ideas if given the opportunity.”
Henderson, as executive director of City Center Waco, often knew about major developments before they became public. She made recommendations to the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board regarding projects that may or may not deserve city tax dollars to move forward. The TIF board weighed her input as it formulated a recommendation to the Waco City Council.
Council Member Andrea Barefield, whose District 1 includes East Waco and Elm Avenue, both enjoying progress not seen in decades, including tax-funded infrastructure and beautification projects and private investment in hotels, shops, restaurants and a TFNB Your Bank for Life branch.
Asked if Henderson has a stubborn streak that serves her well, Barefield said, “I wouldn’t call it stubborn. She has a lot of gumption. You need that to do this kind of work, especially to get it moving and keep it moving.”
Henderson’s work has helped downtown grow and better reflect the city, she said.
“I’m especially pleased District 1 now has a bank, and that we can live, work and play in the downtown corridor and adjacent corridor,” Barefield said.
Former Waco Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr. said he was sold on Henderson when she was hired, and remains a fan today. He said City Center Waco merely was a concept when Henderson arrived, the idea of merging economic and community development with neighborhood involvement.
“It’s hard to describe how difficult that is,” Duncan said. “It was never a priority before, and Megan had a good understanding of that challenge.”
Duncan, a City Center Waco board member, said Henderson’s decision was sudden but not surprising. He said the board will discuss the vacancy soon.
Henderson will take over as Hillsboro’s city manager Feb. 8.
Henderson in 2012 became the first executive director of Waco Downtown Development Corp., which later became City Center Waco. The entity is an independent agency formed to implement the city’s Imagine Waco Plan for Greater Downtown, with funding from an annual city contract.
Greater Downtown stretches from East Waco to North 18th Street, and from Baylor University to Cameron Park. The plan called for re-establishing that area as the social, residential and business hub of Waco, with great public spaces, dense development and pedestrian-friendly streets.
It was adopted years before Magnolia Market at the Silos opened at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue to bring almost 1.5 million people downtown annually, before the COVID-19 pandemic reduced visitor numbers.
Also notable is that Catalyst Urban Development is well into construction of the $100 million Riverfront mixed-use development along Lake Brazos’ west bank.
Henderson started her public-service career as head of the state-funded Main Street program in Marlin, where she served from 2000 to 2004. The program had gone through six directors in six years.
She also served as Rosebud city manager and later oversaw programs in a six-county region for the Heart of Texas Council of Governments.
Henderson said she will leave Waco with decidedly mixed emotions. She said she is confident in her staff, who are “servant-minded and servant-hearted,” and is confident in the board’s leadership.
“People are the joy of this job,” Henderson said. “Projects are exciting and fulfilling. They make me smile and bring tears to my eyes in a good way. But I have had a front-row seat to seeing people striving, sacrificing and loving on this community, literally building it with themselves.
“As much as I will try to maintain relationships, I will miss being a part of that. But I will not be a stranger.”