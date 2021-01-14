Downtown Waco leader Megan Henderson returning to Hillsboro

Waco businessman Bill Clifton, who served on the board that hired Henderson back in the day, said Henderson herself had a knack for listening, especially to voices that may once have blended into the background.

“She engaged members of the community who may not have felt engaged at times in the past,” Clifton said. “She succeeded in bringing them to the table, listening to their ideas and championing those ideas if given the opportunity.”

Henderson, as executive director of City Center Waco, often knew about major developments before they became public. She made recommendations to the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board regarding projects that may or may not deserve city tax dollars to move forward. The TIF board weighed her input as it formulated a recommendation to the Waco City Council.

Council Member Andrea Barefield, whose District 1 includes East Waco and Elm Avenue, both enjoying progress not seen in decades, including tax-funded infrastructure and beautification projects and private investment in hotels, shops, restaurants and a TFNB Your Bank for Life branch.

Asked if Henderson has a stubborn streak that serves her well, Barefield said, “I wouldn’t call it stubborn. She has a lot of gumption. You need that to do this kind of work, especially to get it moving and keep it moving.”