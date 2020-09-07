Downtown Waco repaving projects on drawing board, including 2-way conversions

A handful of major streets in central Waco will see $47 million in work between now and 2022, work city officials said is overdue.

Utility work along Fifth Street started in May, and projects along Fourth Street, Washington Avenue, Austin Avenue and Franklin Avenue will follow, city streets division manager Jim Reed said. Extensive work along Elm Avenue in East Waco, also is already underway.

“A tremendous amount of infrastructure planning has been set into motion to not only update our aging infrastructure downtown, but more importantly to play a role in our city’s economic growth and vitality,” Reed said.

Waco City Council Member Darius Ewing, whose district includes the bulk of the roadwork, said the council started discussing the projects long before he was appointed to the council in June, but he knows significant pavement projects have been put off for too long.

“It almost goes without saying that we waited too long before doing anything major on any streets,” Ewing said.

Constituents are vocal about the state of the roads throughout the district, not just in downtown, he said.