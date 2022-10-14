Draft of downtown plan headed to Waco Plan Commission

Waco residents still have time to weigh in on a plan that will inform everything in downtown Waco from its lampposts and benches to sidewalks and parking options.

Kimley-Horn, a national design firm tasked with creating the Downtown Implementation Plan for the city, will roll out a first draft of the plan during the Waco Plan Commission’s next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.

“We looked at future development, and what we know is in store,” said Mark Bowers, a planning practice builder for Kimley-Horn. “And so it wasn't just for traffic, but it was also for parking.”

Bowers said a Kimley-Horn study found downtown has sufficient parking, but not enough people know where to find it, a problem the plan seeks to fix with proper signs. Running shuttles during special events from venues to parking lots would also help manage foot traffic and car traffic, he said. He also suggested adding a public valet service.

The city held an open house Thursday afternoon to present the Implementation Plan draft to the public and collect feedback.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said most of the public comments received so far in the process point out sidewalks in poor condition and gaps between existing stretches.

“When they (converted) Austin Avenue from the mall back to a street, they just kind of scabbed on the pavers, so it wasn’t engineered right,” Peters said. “At some point, it needs to be redone. But you have to balance that. … Do you spend money on Austin Avenue or on new projects?”

He also said benches suggested in the plan will be designed to keep people from lying on them, to prevent the benches from becoming “attractive nuisances.”

Cuevas Peacock, who serves on an advisory committee that has been holding meetings on the plan since April, said walkability has been one of his main focuses during the monthslong process of meeting, looking through example photos and giving feedback.

“A lot of my questions were ‘As someone is going from place to building and street to street downtown, how can we maximize the impact of their surroundings?’” Peacock said.

Lane Murphy, spokesperson for Baylor University's school of engineering and computer science, attended Thursday's open house. He and his wife, Amy Murphy, bought St. James Methodist Church on Clay Avenue in 2017 with plans to reopen it as a restaurant and venue.

He said since buying the former church building, built in 1924 by a large Black congregation, he has watched the curved part of Second Street nearby that intersects with Ross Avenue confuse drivers, and suggested the city consider removing the curve and turn the city-owned property in the center of the intersection into a park or something similar.

“If you’re going to have four hotels around that block … right in front of the basketball stadium, there’s going to be people walking everywhere,” he said. “Just think about it from a safety perspective.”