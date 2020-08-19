Drainage fee could cost Waco homeowners $5.72 per month

Waco would charge homeowners a stormwater fee averaging $5.72 per month under a recommendation the Waco City Council reviewed this week.
A stormwater utility proposed by staff and a consultant would also charge commercial and industrial users based on the size of their property.
The dedicated fees would generate an estimated $6.2 million a year to maintain and build drainage projects across the city, possibly including a $51 million project to build a tunnel along Mary Avenue to divert floodwater from Waco Creek.
Other needs identified include a $6.9 million detention pond on Chapel Road, a $30 million Oakwood channel and bridge project and a $1.3 million stream restoration at the old Floyd Casey Stadium.
The council learned details of the proposal Tuesday at a work session with Walker Partners, the engineering and surveying firm that is finishing a stormwater study for the city. Firm president Jed Walker and interim city public works director Amy Burlarly-Hiland recommended a fee based on the amount of a property's impervious cover — hard surfaces including concrete and rooftops that don't absorb rainfall.
The average residential fee would be $5.72, while the fees would vary widely for commercial properties. For example, a fast-food restaurant with 36,133 square feet of impervious cover would pay $72 a month, while a "big-box" retailer with 748,222 square feet would pay $1,497 a month. The proposal would exempt nonprofits, government entities and public schools, along with colleges and universities, which are exempt by state law.
“We feel like this is equitable, and the apportionment of the cost is determined by the burden on the stormwater system,” Walker said. “We think it’s consistent with the philosophy behind the water, wastewater and solid waste rates.”
The city of Waco currently funds the stormwater system through its property tax-supported general fund, and it has no designated revenue source for that purpose.
The proposal would set aside $1.1 million a year from the fund to kickstart about $15.5 million in debt-funded projects in the short term.
Assistant City Manager Paul Cain recommended creating the utility soon, urging the council to put the fee into effect Oct. 1, 2021. The council did not take any action Tuesday.
“During budget time, we talked about the challenges of determining what our bond capacity is going to be,” Cain said. “Certainly when you have streets and parks that compete for those funds and then you add stormwater too, it creates a bigger challenge for us. This would provide that dedicated funding source.”
District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird said he had broader concerns about funding for stormwater projects.
"I think it’s good, I think it’s necessary," he said. "I have additional concerns as to where to the rest of the investment for our infrastructure comes from down the road."
Walker said currently, the city only makes the repairs and replacements necessary to maintain its stormwater permits from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, but in the future the TCEQ may require more of cities.
Forty-seven cities near Dallas-Fort Worth have adopted stormwater fees, as well as Hewitt, Belton, Temple, Killeen, College Station, Austin, Bryan, College Station and many others. Rates range from $2.06 per month in Bryan to $11.18 in Lubbock.
Walker said about 70% of Waco’s land parcels are residential, while 9% is commercial. However, residential land only accounts for 36% of the impervious cover, while commercial accounts for 55%.
The council also discussed impact fees, fees that would offset the cost of water, wastewater and streets projects from taxpayers to developers in the form of an up-front fee. A committee composed of the Waco Plan Commission and four local builders announced the maximum fees the city could charge, depending on the size and impact of each development, earlier this month.
Also Tuesday, the council approved its half of a $2.7 million local incentive to Tractor Supply Co. to expand its distribution center at 2801 Corporation Parkway. The Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. is offering the money to aid in a $9 million project that includes changing the distribution center's entrance to keep heavy trucks off Corporation Parkway. McLennan County Commissioners on Tuesday also agreed to contribute the county's share of the incentive.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.