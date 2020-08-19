Drainage fee could cost Waco homeowners $5.72 per month

“We feel like this is equitable, and the apportionment of the cost is determined by the burden on the stormwater system,” Walker said. “We think it’s consistent with the philosophy behind the water, wastewater and solid waste rates.”

The city of Waco currently funds the stormwater system through its property tax-supported general fund, and it has no designated revenue source for that purpose.

The proposal would set aside $1.1 million a year from the fund to kickstart about $15.5 million in debt-funded projects in the short term.

Assistant City Manager Paul Cain recommended creating the utility soon, urging the council to put the fee into effect Oct. 1, 2021. The council did not take any action Tuesday.

“During budget time, we talked about the challenges of determining what our bond capacity is going to be,” Cain said. “Certainly when you have streets and parks that compete for those funds and then you add stormwater too, it creates a bigger challenge for us. This would provide that dedicated funding source.”

District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird said he had broader concerns about funding for stormwater projects.