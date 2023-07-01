McLennan County fireworks vendors are breathing a sigh of relief for this Fourth of July.

They have the all-clear to sell for for the season after last summer's drought led the county to ban fireworks sales just four days after the window opened. Last year was the driest the National Weather Service has recorded in Waco since the turn of the century, with 20.8 inches of rain for the full year and only 6.3 inches between May and August.

Though the past month has only seen 0.4 of an inch of rain recorded at Waco Regional Airport, the year to date has seen 15.7 inches, compared to 8.9 inches by this time last year.

Unless local officials issue a prohibition, Texas law allows licensed vendors to sell fireworks for the Fourth of July, between June 24 and midnight July 4, and for New Year's, from Dec. 20 to midnight Jan. 1. In counties within 100 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, retailers can also operate from May 1 to midnight May 5, as long as no local prohibition is in effect.

The state also allows county commissioners to take action each year to authorize fireworks sales for three other periods: from Feb. 25 to midnight March 2, Texas Independence Day; from April 16 to midnight April 21, San Jacinto Day; and from the Wednesday before Memorial Day to midnight Memorial Day, the last Monday of May.

Last year's drought led McLennan County Judge Scott Felton to issue a disaster declaration and ban firework sales in the county shortly after the Fourth of July window opened. But this year, Waco-McLennan County interim Emergency Operations Coordinator Ryan Dirker said his office did not recommend a fireworks ban because the county is not experiencing severe drought conditions, giving vendors the all-clear to sell fireworks.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, as of last week, listed 42.6% of the county with no drought conditions, 56.2% as abnormally dry and 1.2% as in moderate drought, the lowest of four drought levels.

Despite the OK for sales in McLennan County, it remains illegal to in Waco city limits to possess, use, manufacture, sell, give away or discharge fireworks, with citations possible up to $2,000, Waco Fire Department Lt. Keith Guillory said. Several other local cities also prohibit fireworks.

In addition to the possibility of starting fires, fireworks can affect local pets. The city typically sees an uptick in stray animals in the weeks after July 4, Waco animal control supervisor Christina Thane said.

“Animals in general don’t like loud noises,” Thane said. “Dogs will panic and cats attempt to hide. It causes extreme anxiety and causes animals to look for a safe place or attempt to get out of their yards. Without microchips, they will become stray animals.”

Late in the week, vendors said sales have been relatively slow so far, but they expected sales to ramp up over the weekend and days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday. Customers generally wait until the last minute to purchase their firepower, leading to long lines and empty shelves.

Chris Tyler, who operates the American Fireworks stand near Robinson, said his church, Bridge Church, 3109 Harrison St. in Bellmead, operates the Robinson stand and an American Fireworks stand near Bellmead to raise money for the church’s bills and events.

“We just do it, it helps fundraise,” Tyler said. “We just opened up our new family center for our kids’ building, we have a children's church thing now. We're trying to reach the community a little better.”

After the ban was announced last year, Tyler said the church’s two stands had to shut down, but American Fireworks was able to find a vacant stand outside the county not affected by the ban. While able to recoup some of the sales, the ban led to the church to have a rougher year in 2022, Tyler said.

“With fireworks, you're open from June 24 to July 4,” said Terresa Hale, operator of the Mr. W fireworks stand near Bellmead. “95% of the business is done July 3 and July 4. So basically, nobody made a dollar last year.”

Dan Fitzgerald has owned Stars and Stripes Fireworks in Elm Mott for 12 years, and said last year’s ban led to him taking a revenue loss for the first time in his store’s history. He said the timing of the ban meant vendors were fully stocked for the season and were then forced to sit on an inventory they could not legally sell.

“Because they waited until the season opened, that meant we all picked up our inventory. But once we pick up our inventory, we’re responsible for it,” Fitzgerald said. “So by waiting four days in and then banning the sale of fireworks and the use of fireworks, essentially what they did is we incurred all the expenses of the season and got none of the revenue. I know many stand owners that had to just go out of business, because they couldn't compensate for the losses that year.”

Fitzgerald said his store is unusual for the area in that he is the owner and the operator. Most stands are leased to vendors by a larger company such as American Fireworks or Mr. W. Hale said her stand signs a contract with Mr. W to run the stand for the company, with the company producing the fireworks inventory and paying vendors a percentage of what they sell.

In the end, while cities may have ordinances prohibiting fireworks, vendors said it falls on the shoulders of customers to be safe with their fireworks and use them within the confines of the law.

“Do what it says on the package,” Hale said. “If it says put it on the ground, put it on the ground. These things are not sparklers. They will hurt you if you do it wrong.”

Hale also said customers need to ensure they are lighting fireworks in a remote location away from neighborhoods so they do not affect local pets and non-revelers, and make sure their fireworks use will not start a fire. Above all else, she said customers need to make sure they are lighting fireworks in a place where it is legal.

Guillory said fireworks start more than 19,500 fires annually, and 44% of injuries seen in emergency rooms in the month around July 4 are for burns. He encouraged local residents to leave the fireworks shows to the professional pyrotechnicians.

“The only safe way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show,” Guillory said. “This is why the Waco Fire Department encourages residents to have a safe Fourth of July, by attending the annual Fourth on the Brazos.”

Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the city's annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Food trucks will be on-site. Concerts will start at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will start at 9:15.