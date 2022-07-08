Dry, hot conditions lead McLennan County to continue burn ban

Brushfire risks persist and a burn ban remains in effect as drought conditions in McLennan County and surrounding areas continue and deepen.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton signed a fresh burn ban Tuesday, which will remain in effect, unless extended, for 90 days or until the county is no longer in a drought, whichever comes first. A ban on the sale or use of fireworks that went into effect ahead of the July Fourth holiday will run for the same timeframe as the burn ban, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said by email.

The burn ban map from the Texas A&M Forest Service showed 195 out of 254 counties across the state had burn bans in effect as of Friday.

Far western McLennan County has entered exceptional drought, the most severe condition reported on the U. S. Drought Monitor, with most of the county in severe drought and a band of extreme drought, the second most severe condition, in between, said Ryan Dirker, assistant emergency management coordinator for Waco and McLennan County.

Dry conditions of the soil and vegetation yield much dry fuel, Dirker said. Combined with the high temperatures and low humidity, only a spark is needed to start a grass fire, he said.

“The public should remain vigilant,” Dirker said.

Dirker’s recommendation echoes a statement from the Texas A&M Forest Service about a brush fire that forced the evacuation of homes Thursday near Walnut Springs in Bosque County.

“Residents should remain alert to fire dangers over the next couple days,” forest service spokesperson Kiley Moran said in the statement.

Several local fire departments and the forest service brought the Bosque County fire, named the Hard Castle Fire, to 45% containment, allowing residents of ten homes southeast of Walnut Springs to return to their properties at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Moran said in a statement Friday. Walnut Springs is about 60 miles northwest of Waco.

“The order to evacuate those homes came at approximately 4:20 p.m. and was lifted around 9:00 p.m.,” Moran said by email. “Walnut Springs was under pre-evacuation, meaning they should’ve been prepared to leave if the need arose.”

As of Friday at about 4:15 p.m. the forest service reported the fire was 50% contained and had burned 600 acres and one structure.

This fire emerged Wednesday as a rekindling of a fire previously contained Tuesday, Moran said.

“With the current drought and favorable conditions for fire it did not take long for the spot fire to grow,” he said. “Aviation assets dropped many loads of water and retardant trying to slow it down but were unsuccessful at directly attacking (the fire).”

The firefighting effort involved putting down retardant and making dozer lines ahead of the fire, then burning off the vegetation between the fire and the retardant line, Moran said. This tactic proved to be successful, and the forward progression was stopped, allowing the evacuation order to be lifted.

The Hard Castle Fire, together with a brush fire in Coryell County this week, three dozen small fires in Bell County following July Fourth and a fire in Waco that burned 51 acres June 24, should remind people to be vigilant of the dangers of brushfires and grass fires, Dirker said.