Early kudu birth alters Cameron Park Zoo plans as county approves first phase of expansion

On Sunday, a pregnant female the zoo staff thought would deliver in December, as her history suggested, gave birth prematurely. The male greater kudu is doing fine, nursing and gaining strength, but a trek to Glen Rose has been postponed indefinitely, probably a couple of months, he said.

Binder said he was heartened that the hoofstock barn may materialize at a reduced cost, saying the savings might be applied to the veterinary and education facility, which is expected to cost $8.5 million.

"We certainly need a larger veterinary hospital, a larger place for our full-time veterinarian and our vet tech to work," Binder said. "Texas A&M does rounds with us, which is beneficial to us and to their class, which gets to learn more about exotic animals. We've taken a few animals down there."

Binder recalled an African lion, now deceased, that traveled to Aggieland for an MRI of her spine. She suffered from a congenital anomaly common to her family, and she struggled to move her rear legs. Surgeons at Texas A&M operated on her spine.

"She later had cubs, and lived to a nice old age," Binder said.

The zoo did not have an MRI machine large enough for an African lion, but the new veterinary center and its diagnostic equipment may remedy that problem, he said.