Early vote total surpasses full 2016 turnout for McLennan County, statewide

In Harris County, 10 of the county’s early voting sites stayed open 24 hours a day in the final days of early voting to handle the swell of voters.

Mail-in ballots from voters in the states must be received by Van Wolfe’s office or postmarked by Election Day and they can still be counted the day after the election, Van Wolfe said. Overseas federal post cards or military voters can come in as late as Nov. 9.

Limited ballots available during early voting cannot be provided on Election Day. Limited ballots allow voters registered in other counties to vote in a limited selection of races from McLennan County if they moved but did not get their registration address updated in time.

Registered voters who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have not voted yet can vote through a “third-party agent,” Van Wolfe said. Curbside voting is not appropriate for those with COVID-19, but a proxy can get a ballot from Van Wolfe’s office and take it to the person with the coronavirus. The ill voter can fill out the ballot and the “agent” can return it to Van Wolfe’s office in the County Record’s Building, along with proof from a doctor that the voter is COVID-19 positive, she said.