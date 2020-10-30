Early vote total surpasses full 2016 turnout for McLennan County, statewide

The number of voters who cast ballots in the three-week Texas early voting period this year surpassed the total number of Texans who voted in all of 2016.
Count McLennan County voters in as part of the record turnout, because the same pattern held true locally. At Friday’s close of the extended early voting period, 80,705 voted early in McLennan County, including 10,337 who voted by mail.
That far exceeds the 34,960 voters who cast early ballots in the 2016 presidential election and even eclipses the 80,544 total votes cast in 2016 in McLennan County. Four years ago, 59% of the county’s 136,333 registered voters cast ballots, but this year’s election could see up to 65% of the county’s 148,962 registered voters letting their voices be heard at the ballot box, local officials have said.
McLennan County Election Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe’s office sent out 12,627 ballots by mail this year. The largest number of mail-in ballots returned in a presidential election year in the 24 years Van Wolfe has been administrator was about 6,000, she said.
Van Wolfe said she is pleased to see the vigorous early voting turnout because it might mean shorter lines and easier going on Election Day.
“It is very exciting,” Van Wolfe said. “People are understanding the importance of getting out the vote, and the candidates on both sides are working hard to get the vote out. Everybody is excited about this election.”
McLennan County voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at any of 34 voting centers, including a new, centrally located site this year at the St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave.
Through Thursday, 9,009,850 Texans had voted, which is 53% of registered voters. In 2016, 8,969,226 Texans cast a ballot in the presidential race. Texas has added 1.8 million registered voters since the 2016 election, and overall percentage turnout is still below 2016’s turnout of 59.4%.
By the time all the Election Day votes and mail-in ballots are counted, Texas likely will hit record-breaking turnout levels this election, surpassing 60% of registered voters for the first time since the early 1990s, The Texas Tribune reported. The surge in votes is in part because of high turnout during early voting and increases in registered voters in Texas’ growing urban and suburban counties. But other factors of timing are also at play.
At Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, Texas voters received an extra six days of early voting in hopes the polls will be less crowded during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The added time, coupled with a push from leaders in both parties for Texans to cast their ballots early, could be a reason for a boost in early turnout so far, experts say.
Texans’ voting habits have also been evolving over time. Since the 2008 election, more Texans have voted early than on Election Day, the Texas Tribune reported.
In Harris County, 10 of the county’s early voting sites stayed open 24 hours a day in the final days of early voting to handle the swell of voters.
Mail-in ballots from voters in the states must be received by Van Wolfe’s office or postmarked by Election Day and they can still be counted the day after the election, Van Wolfe said. Overseas federal post cards or military voters can come in as late as Nov. 9.
Limited ballots available during early voting cannot be provided on Election Day. Limited ballots allow voters registered in other counties to vote in a limited selection of races from McLennan County if they moved but did not get their registration address updated in time.
Registered voters who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have not voted yet can vote through a “third-party agent,” Van Wolfe said. Curbside voting is not appropriate for those with COVID-19, but a proxy can get a ballot from Van Wolfe’s office and take it to the person with the coronavirus. The ill voter can fill out the ballot and the “agent” can return it to Van Wolfe’s office in the County Record’s Building, along with proof from a doctor that the voter is COVID-19 positive, she said.
Curbside voting is available at the voting centers for voters with a disability, those under quarantine who have tested negative or those who fear contracting COVID-19.
Van Wolfe said wearing face coverings to vote is recommended, but is not mandatory under current court rulings.
