Early voting continues through Friday for primary runoffs

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic party primary runoff elections continues today through Friday. There are seven statewide races for primary voters to decide before the general election in November.

Only voters who voted in the March 1 primary election can vote in the runoff election, and they must vote in the same party's runoff.

Early voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five locations in McLennan County:

McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300;

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Boulevard;

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Avenue;

Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court;

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 34 locations across the county.

Statewide races on the Republican runoff ballot include Ken Paxton, the incumbent, and Land Commissioner George P. Bush, for attorney general; Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham for commissioner of the General Land Office; and Wayne Christian, the incumbent, and Sarah Stogner for Texas railroad commissioner.

Statewide races on the Democratic runoff ballot include Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier for lieutenant governor; Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski for attorney general; Janet Dudding and Angel Luis Vega for comptroller of public accounts; and Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg for commissioner of the General Land Office.

Separately, a municipal election earlier this month led to a runoff election for a Woodway City Council seat. Incumbent Amine Qourzal and challenger David G. Henry Sr. both received less than 50% of the vote. That runoff will be held June 28.

Voter ID

Voters must show a form of identification with a picture. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Texas driver license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas license to carry a handgun

U.S. military ID card with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

U.S. passport

For more election information, visit mclennanvotes.com.