Early voting for May 7 city, school elections draws 268 on first day

The first day of early voting in the May 7 city and school board elections in McLennan County ended with 268 voters casting ballots in the county's five early polling places.

The McLennan County Elections Office also received 168 mail-in ballots Monday, bringing the total of mail-in ballots received to 1,357.

The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., recorded the largest number of early voters with 108 casting ballots there.

The McLennan County Elections Office received 61; Hewitt City Hall received 51, Waco Multipurpose Center received 29, and Robinson Community Center received 19. Two provisional ballots were cast.

The May 7 election has contested city council races in Waco, Woodway, Lorena and McGregor; school board races in the Waco, La Vega and Lorena school districts; sales tax reauthorization in Bellmead; a school bond election in Connally ISD; and consideration of two Texas constitutional amendments.

Competing for the Waco City Council District 1 seat are incumbent Andrea Barefield, Russell Rhodes and Epharm Herring. In District 2 incumbent Alice Rodriguez faces Tiffany Vidaña and Armando Arvizu.

In the Waco ISD school board races, Marlon Jones and Angelo Ochoa are competing for the unexpired term of one of the board's two at-large seats. Hope Balfa-Mustakim and Jonathan Grant are running for the District 4 trustee seat.

The county elections office will conduct elections for each entity except Connally ISD, which will conduct its own election.

Early voting in the Connally election will be at the Connally ISD Administration Building, 200 Cadet Way, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

For the county-conducted elections, early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The sites will close Sunday and open again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.

All eligible voters can cast an early in-person ballot at any of the five early polling places:

McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multipurpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

