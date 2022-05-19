Early voting for primary runoffs closes Friday in Waco, McLennan County

More than 3,000 McLennan County voters have cast early ballots in Tuesday's state primary runoff elections on the eve of the Friday deadline for early voting.

The election is for races undecided by the March 1 state primary election.

Early voting results reported Thursday by the McLennan County Elections Department showed 3,224 people have voted in the primary runoffs.

Of those, 1,755 were mail-in ballots. The Republican primary runoff had 2,246 early voters as of Thursday and the Democratic primary runoff drew 976 early voters.

Turnout at the county's five early voting centers was led by First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., with 572 ballots cast; Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court, with 430; the McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214. N. Fourth St., Suite 300, 251; Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale St., 143; and Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., 71.

Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Republican primary runoffs up for voters on Tuesday are attorney general, Ken Paxton and George P. Bush; General Land Office commissioner, Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham; and railroad commissioner, Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.

The Democratic primary runoffs on Tuesday are lieutenant governor, Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier; attorney general, Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza; comptroller of public accounts, Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega; and General Land Office commissioner, Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez.

Registered voters who did not vote in the March 1 primary can vote in either party's runoff. Those who voted in the primary election can only vote in the runoff of the party primary in which they voted.

The county's 34 vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

