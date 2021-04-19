Early voting in city, school elections off to sluggish start

Early voting for the May 1 city and school elections got off to a sluggish start Monday with a total of 301 in-person and mail-in ballots being cast, according to the McLennan County Elections Office.

That total does not include the city council elections in cities of Bellmead and Beverly Hills or bond elections in China Spring and Mart school districts, all of which are being handled without help from the elections office.

A total of 69 mail-in ballots had been received at the elections office as of Monday, the first day of early voting. Early voting continues through April 27, except for Sunday, April 25.

Early voting locations include the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court; the Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.; and the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The elections office reported 28 votes cast Monday at the Elm Avenue center; 59 in Hewitt; 49 at the elections office; 5 in Robinson; and 91 at the West Waco Library.

Voters can cast early ballots at any of those five locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 23; or from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24, April 26 and April 27.