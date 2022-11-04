Early voting modest compared to last few elections in McLennan County

Turnout in McLennan County picked up Friday on the final day of in-person early voting ahead of Tuesday's midterms, as it does every election.

Despite the strong finish, voters did not match the early voting bar set during the 2020 presidential election or the 2018 midterms.

The 2018 midterms saw 44,523 people vote early in person, 3,070 more than this year's 41,453 total. The November 2020 election's extended early voting period saw 69,882 voters, about 70% of the election's total. The county typically sees closer to half of voters cast their ballot on Election Day.

Friday alone, 5,406 people cast an early in-person ballot, about 13% of the total for this year's 12-day early voting period.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said the busy final day is typical, and tends to be the busiest for early voting. The first day is typically the second busiest.

Goldsmith said Hewitt City Hall has grown in popularity as a voting location in the past few years. This year, it saw 10,727 people cast early ballots, an increase from 8,328 in 2018 despite the higher countywide turnout four years ago.

Hewitt has plenty of ground to cover, however, to catch First Assembly of God on Bosque Boulevard, which regularly is the county's most popular polling place. It saw 15,436 early voters this year and 17,884 in 2018.