Early voting off to fast start in McLennan County

"There are so many. First of all this coronavirus is one of the big ones for me," she said. "I have a lot of people in my family with a lot of pre-existing needs, so I am just afraid for them the way things are going now. Then you have racism. Our country is immoral right now and I have Christian beliefs. Because of my Christian beliefs, I felt it necessary to come."

Jerod Jones, 43, who owns a commercial truck insurance company with 20 employees, was standing in a long line at the First Assembly of God Church about 2 p.m. A supporter of President Donald Trump, Jones said he was not tempted to leave and come back when the line was shorter.

He said he was not concerned about voting during a pandemic because most everyone was wearing a mask in line and practicing social distancing.

"I was just motivated to go ahead and get it over with and vote my conscience and get it done before all the chaos keeps pushing in on us," Jones said.

He said he was voting for Trump because he is a business owner.