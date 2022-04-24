Early voting starts in Waco-area city, school elections

The McLennan County Elections Office has already received more than 1,200 mail-in ballots for the May 7 city and school board elections, nearly ten times the number of mail-in ballots cast in last year’s spring elections. Early in-person voting will run Monday through Saturday and May 2-3, and mail-in ballots have to be back to the elections office by Election Day.

One of the McLennan County’s most popular polling places, at the First Assembly of God church on Bosque Boulevard, will not be in use for early voting or on Election Day. The West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will take its place. It is a little less than a mile away from the church.

The May 7 election will feature contested city council races in Waco, Woodway, McGregor and Lorena; school board races in Waco, La Vega and Lorena school districts; sales tax reauthorization in Bellmead; a $39 million bond election for a new elementary school in Connally ISD and two state constitutional amendments. Every eligible voter in the state has at least the constitutional amendments to weigh in on.

The county will conduct elections for each entity except Connally ISD, which will hold its own election. Connally voters will have to go to separate locations to vote on both the school bond and the constitutional amendments.

For the county-conducted elections, early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; and open again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.

All eligible voters can cast an early in-person ballot at any of the five early polling places:

McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multipurpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

For the Connally ISD bond election, early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday; and open again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 3.

The polling place for Connally ISD is the Board Room in the Connally ISD Administration Building, 200 Cadet Way.

County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said 2,996 people had requested mail-in ballots for the May elections conducted by the county with 1,203 ballots mailed in by Friday. A signature verification committee will start reviewing ballots Monday, and voters whose ballots are rejected will be notified and given an opportunity to correct the issue. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for the May 7 election is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Last year, the county elections office received only 124 mail-in ballots, but Goldsmith said demand for mail-in ballots tends to be higher in even-numbered years with state primaries, even though primaries are typically held separately. In 2018, the county received 467 mail-in ballots for the May elections.

The May 2020 elections were moved to November 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, and the county received 10,794 mail-in ballots for that election, pointing to the vastly lower turnout for May elections.

Overall, Waco ISD saw 57.1% of its 52,981 eligible voters turn out in November 2020, compared to just 5.1% of the 50,847 eligible in May last year, and 2.4% of the 8,058 eligible in May 2018. The eligibility number was lower in 2018 because only one Waco ISD board district had a contested race on the ballot, while the other years had an at-large race.

The city of Waco saw 61.5% of its 71,653 eligible voters turn out in November 2020, compared to just 11.4% of the 20,652 eligible in May last year, and 5.6% of the 10,993 eligible in May 2018. Like Waco ISD, the eligibility number varies based on the voting population of the districts whose representatives are up for election.

This year in Waco, the May 7 election will have city council races for District 1 and the unexpired term of the District 2 seat.

District 1 incumbent Andrea Barefield is seeking reelection against challengers Russell Rhodes and Epharm Herring while District 2 incumbent Alice Rodriguez is seeking election against challengers Tiffany Vidaña and Armando Arvizu.

Waco ISD will have board races for the District 4 seat and the unexpired term for one of its at-large seats.

Hope Balfa-Mustakim and Jonathan Grant are running for the District 4 seat, and Marlon Jones and Angelo Ochoa are running for the at-large seat.

The two statewide constitutional amendments would reduce the school property tax burden for some homeowners. Proposition 1 would reduce school taxes on the primary residences of elderly or disabled homeowners.

Proposition 2 would expand the homestead exemption for school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000, meaning most homeowners would pay less in school taxes on their primary residence. According to reporting by The Texas Tribune, the author of Proposition 2 said it would knock $176 off the annual tax bill for the average homeowner.

The state plans to provide additional funding to school districts to make up for the lost local revenue, which would cost $600 million annually for Proposition 2 and $744 million between 2024 and 2026 for Proposition 1, according to The Texas Tribune.