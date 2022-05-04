Early voting surge precedes Saturday election for Waco school, city seats

Nearly 5,000 McLennan County voters have already cast their ballots in the May 7 election, signaling what may be a higher than usual turnout for a May election.

Early voting ended Tuesday with 3,189 people casting ballots at the five early voting centers in the county. An additional 1,766 voted by mail, with 138 ballots pending correction after notification of improper identification by election workers.

The early turnout nearly matches the entire vote total from the May 2021 elections, when voters cast 5,835 ballots, 2,478 of which were from early voting with 124 mail-in ballots. Early voting in 2018 May elections, before the COVID-19 pandemic, totaled 1,659 votes, 467 of which were mail-ins.

Early turnout also was high for the Connally Independent School District bond election on Saturday, with 690 votes cast at the district’s administration building, the election’s polling place. Connally is holding its own election, while other schools and cities are paying McLennan County to conduct their elections.

Early turnout for Connally approaches the total of 868 votes cast in November, when the $39 million bond issue to build a new elementary school lost by 64 votes.

The early voting period in McLennan County also turned up a faulty ballot in the Waco Independent School District board’s District 4 race, where one early voter living in the district received a ballot that did not have the District 4 candidates listed. Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said the problem was a coding error that apparently affected potential voters living in two blocks near the 3000 block of Reuter Avenue.

He said he does not think the problem was a result of last year’s redistricting process that saw district boundaries change for certain districts. However, a portion of the Landon Branch neighborhood in District 4 north of North 30th Street was moved to District 2 during redistricting.

Goldsmith said elections office workers checked the names of those who had already voted and did not find others living in the affected blocks.

“We’d remind our voters that if there’s something missing on their ballot, they should inform the poll worker before casting their ballot,” Goldsmith said. “If you’ve cast your ballot, there’s nothing we can do about it.”

District 4 candidate Hope Balfa-Mustakim said a voter informed her the District 4 race was not on her ballot and had contacted the elections office, but knew of no other voters with a similar problem.

A breakout of votes cast at the five early voting centers has the West Waco Library with the highest number cast, 1,192, followed by Hewitt City Hall with 776, the McLennan County Elections Administration Office with 560, Robinson Community Center with 338 and the Waco Multipurpose Community Center with 323.

Saturday’s election administered by the county includes contested city council races in Waco, Woodway, Lorena and McGregor; school board races in the Waco, La Vega and Lorena school districts; sales tax reauthorization in Bellmead; and consideration of two Texas constitutional amendments.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 34 vote centers across the county.

Polls for Connally ISD’s bond election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the district administration building, 200 Cadet Way.

Campaign finance reports

Campaign finance reports for April submitted by WISD school board candidates on April 29 before the Saturday election show at-large candidate Angelo Ochoa reporting $525 in contributions in April and $5,986.39 in expenses with Marlon Jones reporting $375 in contributions for the same month and $416.74 in expenses.

District 4 candidate Jonathan Grant reported $3,950 in contributions, the largest a $1,500 donation from Lyndon Olson, and $3,272.22 in expenditures. Balfa-Mustakim reported $1,352.73 in contributions, the largest a $500 donation from Robert Callahan, and $843.63 in expenditures. District 5 Trustee Emily Iazzetti, running unopposed, reported $250 in contributions for April, but no expenditures.

In earlier reports covering January through March 2022, Ochoa reported $10,392.58 in contributions, the largest a $2,912.81 donation from Karen Crovetti, and $4,038.81 in expenditures. Jones reported $3,685 in contributions, the largest a $250 donation from Mary Allen and a $250 donation from Natoya Alexander, with $3,599.64 in expenditures and $2,296.13 in expenditures from personal funds.

In the earlier filings, Grant reported $7,350 in contributions, the largest a $1,000 donation from Jackie Baugh Moore and a $1,000 donation from Lyndon Olson, and $4,391.71 in expenditures. Balfa-Mustakim reported $3,758.25 in contributions, the largest a $250 donation from Robert Callahan and a $250 donation from Joel Scott, and $3,538.16 in expenditures and $438.48 in expenditures from personal funds. Emily Iazzetti reported $925 in contributions, the largest a $250 donation from Carol Young, and $73.57 in expenditures.

Current District 4 Trustee Angela Tekell, who is not seeking reelection, donated $500 to both Grant and Ochoa, while Cuevas Peacock, listed as Jones’ campaign treasurer, donated $60 to Balfa-Mustakim.

