Early voting times, locations for May 1 Waco-area city, school elections

Early voting for the May 1 city and school elections will start Monday and run through April 27.

No polls will be open April 25, a Sunday.

Early voting locations include the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court; the Robinson Community Center, 106 Lyndale Ave.; and the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Voters can cast early ballots at any of those locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 23; or from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24, April 26 and April 27.

There are city council elections in Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, McGregor, Robinson and Waco.

School board elections will be held for Bosqueville, China Spring, Connally, Crawford, Lorena, Mart, Midway and Waco.

Voters in the China Spring and Mart school districts also will decide bond issues proposed for construction and renovation of schools, athletics facilities and other infrastructure improvements.

