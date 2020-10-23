Early voting totals in McLennan County on pace for new heights

After two weeks of brisk early voting, even in Friday's downpour, 37% of McLennan County's 148,962 registered voters have already cast their ballots.

As of Friday evening, 55,473 people have voted in person at the county's five early voting sites or have returned their mail-in ballots, according to McLennan County Election Office records.

With one more week to go in early voting, and with the coming week offering expanded hours, vote totals are on pace to far exceed early voting marks in 2008 or 2016, both heavy turnout years, said Kathy Van Wolfe, the county's elections administrator who is overseeing her last election before retiring after 24 years in Waco.

Early voting ends Oct. 30, but in the final week, starting Saturday, early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sunday, when hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We hope to get as many votes in so we don't have such long lines on Election Day," Van Wolfe said.

Friday was the deadline to apply for mail-in ballots. Van Wolfe's office sent out 12,627 ballots by mail, with 9,367 returned so far. The largest number of mail-in ballots returned in a presidential election year since Van Wolfe has been administrator was about 6,000, she said.