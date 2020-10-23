 Skip to main content
Early voting totals in McLennan County on pace for new heights
Voters line up outside the Hewitt Library on the first day of early voting last week. Through Friday, with another week of early voting to go, 55,473 voters had cast ballots in McLennan County, or 37% of all registered voters.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

After two weeks of brisk early voting, even in Friday's downpour, 37% of McLennan County's 148,962 registered voters have already cast their ballots.

As of Friday evening, 55,473 people have voted in person at the county's five early voting sites or have returned their mail-in ballots, according to McLennan County Election Office records.

With one more week to go in early voting, and with the coming week offering expanded hours, vote totals are on pace to far exceed early voting marks in 2008 or 2016, both heavy turnout years, said Kathy Van Wolfe, the county's elections administrator who is overseeing her last election before retiring after 24 years in Waco.

Early voting ends Oct. 30, but in the final week, starting Saturday, early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sunday, when hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We hope to get as many votes in so we don't have such long lines on Election Day," Van Wolfe said.

Friday was the deadline to apply for mail-in ballots. Van Wolfe's office sent out 12,627 ballots by mail, with 9,367 returned so far. The largest number of mail-in ballots returned in a presidential election year since Van Wolfe has been administrator was about 6,000, she said.

She said a number of people have expressed concerns about the efficiency of the post office and whether their absentee ballots will be invalidated because signatures do not match.

"As far as signatures go, if you filled out that application and you signed that ballot, your vote is going to count," Van Wolfe said. "If you let someone else fill it out and someone else sign it, then there is going to be a complication. You need to sign the application and sign the ballot, and your vote will count."

The 40-member ballot board will meet Monday to get a head start on reviewing mail-in ballots and validating signatures and will meet again later, she said. The board normally meets just once, but will do double duty because of the number of mail-in ballots this year, she said.

