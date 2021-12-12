Eastern Little League ballpark updated with Waco neighborhood grant program's surplus

Lee said when he was younger he played at the league’s former home in North Waco on property that became Cameron Park Zoo in the early 1990s after the city relocated the ballfield. He said most of the current park’s amenities date back to the year the park was relocated to its current location on J.J. Flewellen Road.

He returned as a volunteer coach at the new field in 2003 and has served on the board since 2015, a tradition he hopes young players will carry on.

The city of Waco owns the land, but it is up to the Little League board to maintain it with the help of donations from the community. Lee said the board members and volunteers who run it tend to be people who wear as many hats as he does.

“We have board members that are educators, some that are factory workers who hold other positions, like ministers, we have some that work for law firms and just everyday citizens,” he said. “So we all do whatever we can with whatever time we have.”