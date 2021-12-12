Eastern Little League ballpark updated with Waco neighborhood grant program's surplus

A new Waco grant program’s leftover funding has paid for long overdue updates at the Waco Eastern Little League ballpark.
Just under $50,000 went for repairs on the facility's driveway and a new gravel parking lot, and another $9,900 went toward work on its bathrooms, a project that started in October and is nearly complete. Another $12,900 went toward refurbishing the pavilion at Oscar DuConge Park less than a mile away.
The project was a welcome surprise, said Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James Lee, who serves as president of the Carver Neighborhood Association and vice president of Eastern Little League’s board.
“I’m shocked, actually,” Lee said. “I’m happy to see the renovations that have been made.”
The funding came from a new city program that offers neighborhood associations grants of up to $7,500 for small projects, beautification efforts, and neighborhood association events like parties and recruitment efforts. Melett Harrison, director of neighborhood engagement for the city of Waco, said the Carver Neighborhood Association initially applied for one of those grants to make improvements at the Little League parking lot, but the amount was too low.
Lee said the neighborhood association also secured funding for a new scoreboards. One will be funded by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Waco, and the board secured another grant from Major League Baseball to replace the second scoreboard.
Lee said when he was younger he played at the league’s former home in North Waco on property that became Cameron Park Zoo in the early 1990s after the city relocated the ballfield. He said most of the current park’s amenities date back to the year the park was relocated to its current location on J.J. Flewellen Road.
He returned as a volunteer coach at the new field in 2003 and has served on the board since 2015, a tradition he hopes young players will carry on.
The city of Waco owns the land, but it is up to the Little League board to maintain it with the help of donations from the community. Lee said the board members and volunteers who run it tend to be people who wear as many hats as he does.
“We have board members that are educators, some that are factory workers who hold other positions, like ministers, we have some that work for law firms and just everyday citizens,” he said. “So we all do whatever we can with whatever time we have.”
During a presentation to the Waco City Council last month, Harrison said five neighborhood association projects used $14,075 from the new grant program, leaving $85,925 from the year's allocation. Harrison said $15,000 of the remaining funds went to a marketing campaign for the neighborhood associations and the remaining $70,925 paid for the ballfield and park projects in East Waco.
The 2022 grant program is open for applications, which are due by Jan. 26, and grants are slated to go out to recipients in February.
During the first round of grant awards, the Austin Avenue Neighborhood Association received $3,300 to stage its annual Fourth of July parade. The Alta Vista Neighborhood Association ran a community event and membership drive that cost $1,780 to throw, with the help of a $1,000 grant for food, supplies and rental fees for a bounce house and snow cone machine.
New metal signs indicating the Brook Oaks neighborhood cost $1,650. A grant covered the full amount for the new logo and new aluminum signs from a local sign company, and Waco’s public works department installed the signs. Harrison said the grant covered the full amount because the project was a public improvement that now belongs to the city of Waco. Others require a 25% match from the associations, which can be met with cash, in-kind contributions or volunteer hours.
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association requested and received a $5,000 grant that covered park benches set on concrete pads at Wilbert Austin Sr. Park and Brooklyn Park. Harrison said the association used a program through the parks and recreation department for memorial benches. Plaques let pedestrians know the benches were made possible by the neighborhood association and the grant program.
The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association used a $4,000 grant to cover part of Halloween on Colcord, an event that draws in thousands of trick-or-treaters a year. The grant money payed for street closure equipment that blocked off the road from 21st Street to 25th Street, along with food, supplies and off-duty police officers for security.