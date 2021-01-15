Educator challenging incumbent in Waco City Council District 5 race

Local educator and business owner Charra Burns has filed to challenge incumbent Jim Holmes for the District 5 Waco City Council seat in the May 1 city and school elections.
Holmes also has filed for reelection, as have District 2 incumbent Hector Sabido and District 4 incumbent Kelly Palmer, who was elected in November to an unexpired term. Three days into the filing period that runs through Feb. 12, only Holmes has drawn a challenger.
Burns is vice president of the Lake Air Montessori Parent Teacher Association, and her business, Think Learn Play, creates sensory learning boxes and hands-on educational activities for young children. She worked as a substitute then a full-time teacher before the birth of her fifth child two years ago. Burns also organized an Adopt a Kinder Graduate program last year that resulted in community members providing gifts to more than 200 local kindergarteners moving on to the first grade.
Burns said she has learned about issues facing the city through her community involvement, and wants to give more of herself.
"I decided to run because I care about my community, and as a parent first, I want to help make this community an even greater place for them and us all," Burns said.
Holmes, the incumbent, is a senior vice president at First National Bank of Central Texas, was first appointed to the position in 2016, was elected in 2017 and reelected in 2019.
Palmer, the District 4 incumbent, is a social worker and instructor at Baylor University. She was one of eight candidates who applied for the position after Dillon Meek, who is now mayor, moved out of the district and had to step down in May. The council appointed Darius Ewing when Meek stepped down, but Palmer beat Ewing and one other candidate who ran in November.
Palmer said she wants to remain on the council to see through the ongoing pandemic and the recovery effort to follow, as well as the city’s search for a new police chief.
“I’d love to continue being part of those conversations and opening up invitations for more and more people to be able to share their thoughts,” Palmer said.
Waco ISD
Incumbent Stephanie Korteweg has filed for reelection to her District 2 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees, and incumbent Robin Houston has filed for her at-large seat. No one has filed yet for the District 1 seat held by Norman Manning.
In addition to Waco City Council and Waco ISD elections, cities including Bellmead and Hewitt, and school districts including Midway, China Spring, Connally and La Vega, as well as McLennan Community College, plan to hold May 1 elections.