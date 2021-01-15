Educator challenging incumbent in Waco City Council District 5 race

Local educator and business owner Charra Burns has filed to challenge incumbent Jim Holmes for the District 5 Waco City Council seat in the May 1 city and school elections.

Holmes also has filed for reelection, as have District 2 incumbent Hector Sabido and District 4 incumbent Kelly Palmer, who was elected in November to an unexpired term. Three days into the filing period that runs through Feb. 12, only Holmes has drawn a challenger.

Burns is vice president of the Lake Air Montessori Parent Teacher Association, and her business, Think Learn Play, creates sensory learning boxes and hands-on educational activities for young children. She worked as a substitute then a full-time teacher before the birth of her fifth child two years ago. Burns also organized an Adopt a Kinder Graduate program last year that resulted in community members providing gifts to more than 200 local kindergarteners moving on to the first grade.

Burns said she has learned about issues facing the city through her community involvement, and wants to give more of herself.

"I decided to run because I care about my community, and as a parent first, I want to help make this community an even greater place for them and us all," Burns said.