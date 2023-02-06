Educator and community leader Peaches Henry has filed to run in the May 6 election for the at-large Place 7 Waco Independent School District trustee seat.

Henry, 62, a McLennan Community College English professor and president of the Waco NAACP chapter, joined incumbent Angelo Ochoa and challenger Ashley Stone in filing for the race.

Henry said she decided to run to continue her support and volunteer work for those in Waco public schools.

"I have been advocating for parents and students in the Waco school district from the outside for years and I want to be a voice on the inside," she said.

Henry said her focus as a trustee would be high academic standards for students, as well as teacher recruitment and retention and family and community engagement.

Henry has a son, Corey Henry, who is a 2013 Waco High School graduate.

The incumbent, Ochoa, 43, is an investment advisor and former Waco ISD teacher. Ochoa was elected last May to finish the term of trustee Cary DuPuy, who resigned in November 2021. Stone, 35, is a paralegal with the Brown & Croupper Law Firm.

District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña, a postal carrier, also is running in the May 6 election, seeking his second three-year term.

Filing deadline for the Waco ISD trustee elections is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.