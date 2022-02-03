Eight-story student housing complex planned on Fifth Street near downtown Waco

Two very different housing projects, one for families of varying sizes and another targeting college students living alone, could come to South New Road and South Fifth Street respectively.
An informal report to the Waco City Council on Tuesday mistakenly stated the first development, a proposed 132-unit complex with affordable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments would be built in the 700 block of South Fifth Street. Instead, the proposed affordable housing would actually be located at 3200 S. New Road.
Waco’s Interim Community Services Director Raynesha Hudnell said she is unsure sure why the address was wrong in the informal report, which covered three potential affordable housing developments. A Tribune-Herald article covering the meeting also repeated the incorrect address, and the online version has been corrected.
Haresh Jethani, a buyer for Global Student Housing, said the developer has plans to build student housing on the Fifth Street lot. The complex would be 400,000 square feet and eight stories tall, with retail space on the ground floor, two floors of parking and five floors of roughly 400 studio apartments.
He said each apartment will be around 450 square feet, and if all goes according to plan, the complex could open as early as fall 2024.
“It’s a single-living kind of concept,” Jethani said. “None of the units would be bigger than that.”
Jethani said the project will cost somewhere between $45 million and $55 million. The property is owned by Krishna Ram Inc., according to the McLennan County Appraisal District. Global Student Housing has similar properties in Houston and plans to expand in Houston, San Antonio and Ruston, Louisiana. He said the company is also considering College Station.
Jethani said the developer plans to request a zoning change from C-2 to C-4.
Meanwhile, developers of the project at 3200 S. New Road will apply for low income housing tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Avis Chaisson, director of real estate development for Palladium USA, said the developer has properties in the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex and is excited to break into the Waco market.
“We really love the location because it’s right across the street from University High School, there’s new retail, and Topgolf just came online,” Chaisson said. “It’s not far from employment, such as Amazon and the newly announced Hello Bello [plant].”
She said 63% of the units would be at an affordable rate, and 37% would be at market rate.