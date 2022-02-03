Eight-story student housing complex planned on Fifth Street near downtown Waco

Two very different housing projects, one for families of varying sizes and another targeting college students living alone, could come to South New Road and South Fifth Street respectively.

An informal report to the Waco City Council on Tuesday mistakenly stated the first development, a proposed 132-unit complex with affordable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments would be built in the 700 block of South Fifth Street. Instead, the proposed affordable housing would actually be located at 3200 S. New Road.

Waco’s Interim Community Services Director Raynesha Hudnell said she is unsure sure why the address was wrong in the informal report, which covered three potential affordable housing developments. A Tribune-Herald article covering the meeting also repeated the incorrect address, and the online version has been corrected.

Haresh Jethani, a buyer for Global Student Housing, said the developer has plans to build student housing on the Fifth Street lot. The complex would be 400,000 square feet and eight stories tall, with retail space on the ground floor, two floors of parking and five floors of roughly 400 studio apartments.