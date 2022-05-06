 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election Day info: Waco-area city and school races, constitutional measure to be decided

vote (copy)

Campaign signs fill a small patch of gravel outside the McLennan County Elections Administration Office, which was a polling place for early voting but will not be on Election Day.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Interactive map

Voting for the May 7, 2022 city and school elections

Saturday is Election Day for two statewide constitutional amendments aimed at reducing school property taxes, along with local contests in five cities and four public school districts in McLennan County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contested races for two Waco City Council seats and two Waco Independent School District board seats are on the ballot. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For all races except a Connally ISD bond election, which is being held independently, registered McLennan County voters can cast a ballot at any of the county's 34 vote centers. (Connally’s polling place, the Connally ISD Administration Building at 200 Cadet Way, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.)

City government

Bellmead City Council: Precinct 4 incumbent Jasmine Neal is facing challenger Warren Bainbridge. At-large Council Member Gary Moore is unopposed in a bid to keep his seat, as is Precinct 3 Council Member James Cleveland. The ballot for Bellmead residents also will include an item to continue a 0.25% local sales and use tax to raise money for street repairs. The tax was last approved in 2018 and will expire in another four years unless approved again.

Lorena City Council: Incumbents Emily McKenzie and Kelly Yarbrough, and newcomers Jason Blanek and Malisa Spivey are running in a four-way race for three at-large alderman positions. Katrina George is running unopposed in a special election to finish out a one year term in the seat she was previously appointed to.

McGregor City Council: Ward 2 Council Member Paul Allison is facing a challenge from Sherrie Chaudoin, and Ward 4 Council Member Renee Flores is facing a challenge from Tara Wilson.

Waco City Council: The races for District 1 and District 2 have three candidates each. In District 1, incumbent Andrea Barefield is running against Russell Rhodes and Epharm Herring. In District 2, Armando Arvizu and Tiffany Vidaña are running against incumbent Alice Rodriguez, a longtime former council member who was appointed to the position last year after her successor stepped down. District 3 Council Member Josh Borderud and Mayor Dillon Meek are running for reelection unopposed.

Woodway City Council: Incumbent Amine Qourzal is running against Nancy Goebel and David G. Henry, Sr. for the Ward 1, Place 2 seat, while John W. Williams is running unopposed for the Ward 2, Place 2 seat, and Janell Gilman is running unopposed for the Ward 3, Place 2 seat.

School districts

La Vega ISD: Incumbents Larry Carpenter, Sr. and Myron Ridge and newcomers William Mitchell Carey and Clint Kerns are running for two at-large school board positions. Henry C. Jennings, Raymond Koon and Randy Devorsky are running unopposed for the Place 2, Place 4 and Place 5 seats.

Lorena ISD: Kelln Small, Kevin Taylor and Denny Kramer are competing for two school board positions.

Waco ISD: Jonathan Grant and Hope Balfa-Mustakim are running for the District 4 seat, while a special election between Angelo Ochoa and Marlon Jones will determine who holds an at-large spot on the board.

There will also be two state propositions on the ballot.

The first state proposition would lower the cap for ad valorem taxes for public schools that can be imposed on elderly or disabled residents. The second would increase the exemptions from ad valorem taxes for public school from $25,000 to $40,000.

McLennan County vote centers

Election Day is Saturday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room: 312 W. Seley

Bellmead Civic Center: 3900 Parrish St.

Bishop Louis Reicher High School: 2102 N. 23rd St., Waco

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center: 1 Eagle Drive

Carver Park Baptist Church: 1020 E. Herring Avenue, Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School: 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church: 5993 Gholson Road, Waco

China Spring ISD Administration Building: 12166 Yankie Road

Crawford High School: 200 Pirate Drive

Dewey Community Center: 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church: 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor

H.G. Isbill Junior High: 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments: 1514 S. New Road, Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church: 301 S. First St., Hewitt

Hewitt City Hall and Library: 200 Patriot Court

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center: 505 E. Craven Ave.

Lake Shore United Methodist Church: 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church: 307 E. Center St., Lorena

Mart High School: 1100 J L Davis Ave.

MCC Conference Center: 4601 N. 19th St.,

Moody First United Methodist Church: 500 Sixth St., Moody

Riesel Junior High/High School: 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel

Robinson Community Center: 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson

South Waco Library: 2737 S. 18th St.

Speegleville Baptist Church: 469 Speegle Road, Waco

Tennyson Middle School: 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School: 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Convention Center: 100 Washington Ave.

Waco High School Performing Arts Center: 2020 N. 42nd St.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center: 1020 Elm Ave.

West Community Center: 200 Tokio Road

West Waco Library: 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Woodway City Hall: 922 Estates Drive

Woodway First Baptist Church: 13000 Woodway Drive

