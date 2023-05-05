Election Day is Saturday for Waco-area school and municipal races, with 21 vote centers around McLennan County where votes can be cast.

Early voting wrapped up Tuesday with 2,610 in-person ballots, and another 136 mailed ballots, for entities contracting with the McLennan County Elections Office. The total is an increase over the 2,478 in-person early votes and 103 mailed ballots through the early voting period in May 2021, the last election featuring only cities and schools.

The county also is conducting its first election using a new system with hand-marked paper ballots that voters feed into scanners.

Local races include the following:

Waco ISD

The Waco Independent School District will see three races. District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña is unopposed for a second three-year term.

Incumbent Angelo Ochoa, a 43-year-old investment advisor, and Peaches Henry, a 62-year-old McLennan Community College professor and president of the Waco NAACP chapter, will face off for the at-large Place 7 seat.

Education Service Center Region 12 graphics and communications specialist Abigail Ramirez, 29, will face retired educator Jim Patton, 58, and paralegal Ashley Stone, 35, in a special election to fill the District 5 seat as Trustee Emily Iazzetti steps down because her family is moving.

Waco City Council

District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes is unopposed in the election.

Tiffany Vidaña, a substitute teacher and Baylor University social work master’s degree student, is challenging District 2 incumbent Alice Rodriguez. Vidaña lost narrowly to Rodriguez in the 2022 special election for the seat and is the daughter of Waco ISD Trustee Jose Vidaña.

Computer technician Don Gray will face real estate agent Anthony Johnson and insurance specialist Darius Ewing in District 4. Ewing was previously appointed to fill the seat’s vacancy in 2020 before losing to Kelly Palmer in the next election. Current District 4 Council Member David Horner, who was appointed in January to fill a vacancy when Palmer stepped down, is not running in the election.

MCC

McLennan Community College District 1 appointee Jonathan Hill, 31, will run to keep his seat against Arash Abnoussi, 45. Hill is a Baylor University senior brand strategy specialist, and Abnoussi is an educational specialist for Education Service Center Region 12.

Community volunteer Ilda Sabido, 39, will face retired Baylor professor James SoRelle, 73. Sabido is married to former Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido and ran for the Waco ISD board against Jose Vidaña in 2020.

Hewitt City Council

Incumbents Michael Bancale, Bob Potter and Erica Bruce will run uncontested for the at-large, Ward 2 and Ward 3 seats, respectively.

Bradley Turner, son of late Council Member Charlie Turner, will square off with R.J. Pase for the Ward 1 seat.

Bellmead City Council

Incumbents in precincts 1, 2 and 5 will each face challenges in Bellmead. Precinct 1 Council Member Karen Coleman, a banker, is running against Ruth Mitchell, owner of Last Chance Bar.

Mayor Travis Gibson, a special education teacher, is up for reelection in Precinct 2 and faces tax preparer Barbara Van Cleave.

Precinct 5 Council Member Bryan Winget, who is self-employed, will take on former member Doss Youngblood. Winget ousted the longtime incumbent from the seat in the 2021 election.

Bosqueville ISD

Voters in Bosqueville ISD could approve an $18.8 million bond package that would include enclosed hallways between school buildings, some perimeter fencing, a new cafeteria, a new band room, and several expanded and renovated classrooms. The bond, if passed, would raise the district’s tax rate 28.1 cents per $100 valuation.

Woodway

David Russell, the one-term incumbent in Woodway’s at-large city council seat, is facing a challenge from commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime. Russell retired 10 years ago from the grocery business and owns three rental homes in Waco.

Developer David Mercer, the one-term incumbent in Woodway’s Ward 1 Place 1 city council seat, is facing a challenge from Dave Keyston, a semi-retired publisher of religious books.

Crawford

City council at-large, vote for up to two:

John Weldon

Lewis Snow

Shane Spence

Gholson

City council at-large Place 3, vote for one:

Jonathan Spence

Billy Sparks

Lacy-Lakeview

Mayor, vote for one:

Sharon Clark

A. Niecey Payne

Lorena

Mayor, vote for one:

Tommy Ross

Shane Phillips

Mart

City council at-large, vote for up to two:

John Garrett

Sandra Lynch

LaToya Beavers

Ray “Tiny” Gonzales

City council special election, vote for one:

James Miller

Ethan Deike

McGregor

Ward 1, vote for one:

Alfredo Macedo

Andrew J. Henderson, Sr.

At-large, vote for one:

Sherry Lynn Adams

Dennis Paul Fehler

Gholson ISD

At-large, vote for up to four:

Nelson Moore

Chris Silva

Alisha Whited

Michelle Goates

Richard Caldara

McGregor ISD

At-large, vote for up to four:

David Lillard

Chris Knox

Troy Zacharias

Hunter January

Rod Smith

Polling places

Voters in elections run by the county office can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the following vote centers:

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave.

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St.

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

H.G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.

Mart ISD Administration Building, 1100 J.L. Davis

MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

St. Louis Activity Center, via Windsor Avenue parking lot, 2415 Cumberland Ave.

University High School, 3201 S. New Road

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive.

For more information, including sample ballots, go to mclennanvotes.com.