The following vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. They are open to all voters registered in McLennan County, regardless of home precinct.

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road

China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.

Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.

Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.

MCC Conference Center 4601 N. 19th St., Waco

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.

Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road

St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco (new location; some local political officials suggest parking and entering on Windsor Avenue side)

Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. (some local political officials suggest entering on Franklin Avenue side)

Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive

Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive

What's on the ballot?

Here are the races that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in McLennan County. There are 70 versions of the ballot, depending on where voters live in the county. To check your specific voting precinct’s ballot listings, visit the McLennan County elections website at mclennanvotes.com and search for “Sample Ballots.”

MUNICIPAL

City of Waco

Mayor

Dillon Meek

David Morrow

City Council, District 1

Randy Gober

Andrea J. Barefield

City Council, District 3

Josh Borderud

Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson

City Council, District 4

Unexpired term

Darius Ewing

Kelly Palmer

Rick Allen

City of Hewitt

City Council, Ward 2, Place 1

Unexpired term

Bob Potter

Johnny Price

City Council, Ward 3, Place 2

Ed Passalugo

Steve Fortenberry

City of Bellmead

City Council, At-Large

Gary Moore

Collin Kubacak

City Council, Place 4

William B. Ridings

Jasmine Neal

City of Mart

City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)

Zac Byrd

Haley Pankonien

Trevor Baize

Ray Gonzales

City of Gholson

Mayor

Claudette Michael Williams Gaither

Phillip Bagley

City Council, Place 6

Zack McFarland

Diane Binnion

City of West

City Council (Vote for up to three)

Rob Lair

Stevie Vanek

Natalie Kelinske

Joe Pustejovsky

City of Riesel

Sales and use tax for street maintenance (one-quarter of 1 percent)

Yes

City of Bruceville-Eddy

City Council

Unexpired Term

Marc Fowler

Freda Bass

City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)

Ricky Wiggins

Dale Williams

Cecil Griffin

James E. Tolbert

Linda Owens

Terri Henson

City of McGregor

Council, Ward 4

Renee Flores

Jeff Douglas

SCHOOLS

Waco ISD Board of Trustees

District 3, Place 3

Jose Vidaña

Ilda Sabido

At Large, Place 6

Robin Houston

Keith Guillory

At Large, Place 7

Hope Balfa-Mustakim

Cary DuPuy

Midway ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1

Pete Rusek

Pete Micus

Connally ISD Board Trustees

Place 3

Danny R. Raines Jr.

Brenda M. Price

Place 4

Kathy Coker

Trey Copeland

Hallsburg ISD Board of Trustees

Unexpired term

Marc Scott

Kayla Kubitza

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Board of Trustees

Place 4

Debanhi Jobe

Michelle Copeland

Crawford ISD Board of Trustees

At-Large (Vote for up to two)

Roger Williams

Jesse M. Bolgiano

J. Scott Pearson

Oglesby ISD Board of Trustees

At-Large (Vote for up to 3)

Ed Newman

Danny Markum (Melton)

James Michael Seymour

Rebecca D. Schultz

Jennifer Glassco Thompson

Valley Mills ISD Board of Trustees

At-Large (Vote for up to 2)

Steven Owens

Valerie Hall Kendrick

Joshua W. Thayer

Jim Blackford

McLENNAN COUNTY

Commissioner, Precinct 1

James A. (Jim) Smith, R

Alice Rodriguez, D

STATE

Texas House, District 56

Charles “Doc” Anderson, R

Katherine Turner-Pearson, D

Texas Senate, District 22

Brian Birdwell, R

Robert Vick, D

Railroad Commissioner

James “Jim” Wright, R

Chrysta Castañeda, D

Matt Sterett, L

Katija “Kat” Gruene, G

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht, R

Amy Clark Meachum, D

Mark Ash, L

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Unexpired term

Jane Bland, R

Kathy Cheng, D

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd, R

Staci Williams, D

William Bryan Strange III, L

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby, R

Gisela D. Triana, D

Tom Oxford, L

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Burt Richardson, R

Elizabeth Davis Frizell, D

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary, R

Tina Clinton, D

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell, R

Brandon Birmingham, D

Board of Education, Dist. 14

Sue Melton-Malone, R

Greg Alvord, D

FEDERAL

President/Vice President

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence, R

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, D

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, L

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker, G

U.S. Senator

John Cornyn, R

Mary “MJ” Hegar, D

Kerry Douglas McKennon, L

David B. Collins, G

U.S. Rep., Dist. 17

Pete Sessions, R

Rick Kennedy, D

Ted Brown, L

Running unopposed

McLennan County Sheriff — Parnell McNamara, R

McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector — Randy H. Riggs, R

County Commissioner, Precinct 3 — Will Jones, R

District Judge, 19th Judicial District — Thomas West, R

District Judge, 74th Judicial District — Gary Coley Jr., R

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 — Matt Johnson, R

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 — John E. Neill, R

Texas House, District 12 — Kyle Kacal, R

