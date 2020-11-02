The following vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. They are open to all voters registered in McLennan County, regardless of home precinct.
Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Road
China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Road
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
H. G. Isbill Junior High, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St.
Hewitt City Hall/Library, 200 Patriot Court
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St.
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave.
MCC Conference Center 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St.
Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Road
St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco (new location; some local political officials suggest parking and entering on Windsor Avenue side)
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. (some local political officials suggest entering on Franklin Avenue side)
Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive
What's on the ballot?
Here are the races that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in McLennan County. There are 70 versions of the ballot, depending on where voters live in the county. To check your specific voting precinct’s ballot listings, visit the McLennan County elections website at mclennanvotes.com and search for “Sample Ballots.”
MUNICIPAL
City of Waco
Mayor
Dillon Meek
David Morrow
City Council, District 1
Randy Gober
Andrea J. Barefield
City Council, District 3
Josh Borderud
Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson
City Council, District 4
Unexpired term
Darius Ewing
Kelly Palmer
Rick Allen
City of Hewitt
City Council, Ward 2, Place 1
Unexpired term
Bob Potter
Johnny Price
City Council, Ward 3, Place 2
Ed Passalugo
Steve Fortenberry
City of Bellmead
City Council, At-Large
Gary Moore
Collin Kubacak
City Council, Place 4
William B. Ridings
Jasmine Neal
City of Mart
City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)
Zac Byrd
Haley Pankonien
Trevor Baize
Ray Gonzales
City of Gholson
Mayor
Claudette Michael Williams Gaither
Phillip Bagley
City Council, Place 6
Zack McFarland
Diane Binnion
City of West
City Council (Vote for up to three)
Rob Lair
Stevie Vanek
Natalie Kelinske
Joe Pustejovsky
City of Riesel
Sales and use tax for street maintenance (one-quarter of 1 percent)
Yes
City of Bruceville-Eddy
City Council
Unexpired Term
Marc Fowler
Freda Bass
City Council, At-Large (Vote for up to three)
Ricky Wiggins
Dale Williams
Cecil Griffin
James E. Tolbert
Linda Owens
Terri Henson
City of McGregor
Council, Ward 4
Renee Flores
Jeff Douglas
SCHOOLS
Waco ISD Board of Trustees
District 3, Place 3
Jose Vidaña
Ilda Sabido
At Large, Place 6
Robin Houston
Keith Guillory
At Large, Place 7
Hope Balfa-Mustakim
Cary DuPuy
Midway ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1
Pete Rusek
Pete Micus
Connally ISD Board Trustees
Place 3
Danny R. Raines Jr.
Brenda M. Price
Place 4
Kathy Coker
Trey Copeland
Hallsburg ISD Board of Trustees
Unexpired term
Marc Scott
Kayla Kubitza
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Board of Trustees
Place 4
Debanhi Jobe
Michelle Copeland
Crawford ISD Board of Trustees
At-Large (Vote for up to two)
Roger Williams
Jesse M. Bolgiano
J. Scott Pearson
Oglesby ISD Board of Trustees
At-Large (Vote for up to 3)
Ed Newman
Danny Markum (Melton)
James Michael Seymour
Rebecca D. Schultz
Jennifer Glassco Thompson
Valley Mills ISD Board of Trustees
At-Large (Vote for up to 2)
Steven Owens
Valerie Hall Kendrick
Joshua W. Thayer
Jim Blackford
McLENNAN COUNTY
Commissioner, Precinct 1
James A. (Jim) Smith, R
Alice Rodriguez, D
STATE
Texas House, District 56
Charles “Doc” Anderson, R
Katherine Turner-Pearson, D
Texas Senate, District 22
Brian Birdwell, R
Robert Vick, D
Railroad Commissioner
James “Jim” Wright, R
Chrysta Castañeda, D
Matt Sterett, L
Katija “Kat” Gruene, G
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht, R
Amy Clark Meachum, D
Mark Ash, L
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Unexpired term
Jane Bland, R
Kathy Cheng, D
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd, R
Staci Williams, D
William Bryan Strange III, L
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby, R
Gisela D. Triana, D
Tom Oxford, L
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Burt Richardson, R
Elizabeth Davis Frizell, D
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary, R
Tina Clinton, D
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell, R
Brandon Birmingham, D
Board of Education, Dist. 14
Sue Melton-Malone, R
Greg Alvord, D
FEDERAL
President/Vice President
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence, R
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, D
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, L
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker, G
U.S. Senator
John Cornyn, R
Mary “MJ” Hegar, D
Kerry Douglas McKennon, L
David B. Collins, G
U.S. Rep., Dist. 17
Pete Sessions, R
Rick Kennedy, D
Ted Brown, L
Running unopposed
McLennan County Sheriff — Parnell McNamara, R
McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector — Randy H. Riggs, R
County Commissioner, Precinct 3 — Will Jones, R
District Judge, 19th Judicial District — Thomas West, R
District Judge, 74th Judicial District — Gary Coley Jr., R
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 — Matt Johnson, R
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 — John E. Neill, R
Texas House, District 12 — Kyle Kacal, R
