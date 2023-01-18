Election filing starts in May 6 school, city races around Waco

Filing started Wednesday for the May 6 election for school and city positions in the Waco area and across the state.

Darius Ewing became the first to file for the District 4 Waco City Council seat, which will be up for grabs when newly appointed Council Member David Horner finishes out the term Kelly Palmer left when she stepped down last year. Horner has said he does not plan to run for a full term.

District 2 Council Member Alice Rodriguez and District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes also filed for reelection. Filing in all local races continues through Feb. 17. The voter registration deadline is April 6, and early voting will start April 24.

Ewing, now 28, was appointed to the District 4 seat in June 2020, only to lose it to Palmer in a general election five months later.

Ewing said his brief stint as a novice council member was challenging, especially since pandemic restrictions in place at the time meant he could not meet in person with other members.

"I told myself I would run again when I knew I had overcome all the things that made it hard for me the first time," he said.

Ewing now lives on Cumberland Avenue with his wife and works for a car insurance company. He serves on the boards of Keep Waco Beautiful and Upskill Waco, a jobs training program.

He said his priorities on the council would be improving opportunity for housing, public transit and affordable housing, especially in his North Waco district.

Waco ISD

Two Waco Independent School District trustees filed for reelection Wednesday.

District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña, a postal carrier, and at-large Place 7 Trustee Angelo Ochoa, an investment advisor, are seeking reelection to their board seats for three-year terms.

Vidaña, 44, was originally appointed in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of former Trustee Larry Perez, then was elected to a full term in 2020. Ochoa, 43, was elected in May to fill the unexpired term of Cary DuPuy.

Bellmead, Hewitt

Precincts 1, 2 and 5 are up for election in Bellmead, but the city did not receive any filings Wednesday.

In Hewitt, Wards 1, 2, 3 and the at-large position are open for the May election. Michael Bancale filed Wednesday for reelection to the at-large seat.