Election turnout dismal in Waco-area city, school bond elections with early voting winding down

Voters have until Friday to cast early ballots for the Nov. 2 election that includes eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, two local school bond proposals and a handful of school board and city races.
With three days left in early voting, the McLennan County Elections Office reported Tuesday that 1,970 voters had cast ballots since early voting opened Oct. 18.
As of last year's November election, the county had 149,737 registered voters. Every registered voter in the county can weigh in on the Texas Constitution amendments, and most have at least one city- or school-related contest.
McLennan County voters can vote at one of five locations around Greater Waco from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The amendments to be decided involve issues on county road bonds, judicial candidate requirements and tax breaks for certain bereaved spouses, while voters will decide city elections in Bruceville-Eddy, Riesel, Robinson, Moody and West and a school board election in Riesel.
In McLennan County, voters in Waco Independent School District will consider a $355 million slate of school bond projects, including a new Waco High School. Connally ISD voters will consider a $39 million bond to build a new elementary school.
The Waco ISD bond proposal, which almost doubles a $172.5 million package voters approved in 2008, also would fund construction of two new middle schools, a new elementary school and expand a second elementary school.
Dan Ingham, chairman of the Yes for Waco Kids committee, said his bond issue advocacy group plans to step up efforts to convince voters to approve the bond issue. The group's efforts include phone banks, social media and sign campaigns. Ingham said he encourages voters who can to take advantage of early voting this week.
"This is not some pie-in-the-sky, wish-list items," Ingham said. "These are not luxury items. These are necessities. We need these new facilities that are safe and practical for our kids, teachers and staff."
If approved, Waco ISD taxpayers would see an increase in the district’s property tax rate of 10 cents per $100 valuation. For the owner of a $130,561 house, that would translate into an extra $10.89 per month in taxes or $130.69 per year.
Waco ISD board members called the bond election in August after a long-range facilities study by Austin architectural firm O’Connell Robertson and recommendations from an 85-member community advisory committee.
When, where to vote
All five early vote centers are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Locations are as follows:
McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300
Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd.
For more on the proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and a list of local city and school candidates, go here.
For previous coverage of the Waco ISD bond proposal, go here. For Waco ISD information about the proposal, go here.
For previous coverage of the Connally ISD bond proposal, go here. For Connally ISD information about the proposal, go here.