Election turnout dismal in Waco-area city, school bond elections with early voting winding down

Voters have until Friday to cast early ballots for the Nov. 2 election that includes eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, two local school bond proposals and a handful of school board and city races.

With three days left in early voting, the McLennan County Elections Office reported Tuesday that 1,970 voters had cast ballots since early voting opened Oct. 18.

As of last year's November election, the county had 149,737 registered voters. Every registered voter in the county can weigh in on the Texas Constitution amendments, and most have at least one city- or school-related contest.

McLennan County voters can vote at one of five locations around Greater Waco from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The amendments to be decided involve issues on county road bonds, judicial candidate requirements and tax breaks for certain bereaved spouses, while voters will decide city elections in Bruceville-Eddy, Riesel, Robinson, Moody and West and a school board election in Riesel.

In McLennan County, voters in Waco Independent School District will consider a $355 million slate of school bond projects, including a new Waco High School. Connally ISD voters will consider a $39 million bond to build a new elementary school.