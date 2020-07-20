Election workers come down with COVID-19 as numbers continue to rise

“I am very fortunate that they were willing to come out,” she said. “I appreciate that they want to come and help. We can’t do it without those workers. They are the most important asset we have and I hope they don’t get sick from this.”

Van Wolfe said she is hopefully optimistic that plenty of election workers will be available in November and that those sites willing to be used as polling locations will continue to offer those services.

“As of today, we are all booked up,” Van Wolfe said of polling locations. “It is a wait-and-see game with COVID because we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Things change daily. It will be interesting to see if we have any more cases statewide because people came out to vote.”

While health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the local positivity rate, which is eclipsing the statewide rate, is alarming, health officials continue to preach the importance of social distancing, face coverings and staying away from large gatherings.

“At this point, I don’t think there is anyone who doesn’t know someone who hasn’t come down with COVID,” she said. “So it is likely that people you interact with have COVID and don’t know it and have been exposed to it. My strong message is that you are more than likely to get this from somebody you know than from strangers. People can get it at parties or going to visit family and have Sunday dinner or have game night with a small number of people. There is that risk.”