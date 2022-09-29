Elections office reviews McLennan County voter registration complaints

The McLennan County Elections Office stood by its voter rolls after two challenges by a McLennan County resident questioning the validity of more than 4,600 voter registration accounts.

The challenges were filed by Debra Wolgemuth, McLennan County Republican Party Precinct 44 chair, who claimed thousands of registered voters appeared to have moved out of the county.

County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said the first challenge was reviewed and reported to the Texas Secretary of State and no significant action was taken. The second challenge was filed during a 90-day period before the election, in which voter rolls may not be legally changed.

Goldsmith said the challenges were made based on comparison of records from the U.S. Postal Service and county voter registration rolls. According to an email transmittal, the postal information was obtained per Postal Service's change of address notifications.

Wolgemuth’s first challenge was filed on Aug. 2 and lists 4,617 voter registration accounts for review on the basis that the account holder has moved out of McLennan County. The second challenge, filed on Aug. 19, lists 486 accounts for various reasons. However, Goldsmith said the challenge fell within a 90-day moratorium prior to the election date during which his office cannot legally do a voter registration challenge.

Wolgemuth briefly replied Thursday afternoon in an email to a Waco Tribune-Herald query but did not follow up on a request for interview.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that conservative activists have been challenging election rolls around the nation in advance of the November election, especially in battleground states. The newspaper reported that 65,000 voter registrations in eight Georgia counties have been challenged, as well as the applications of 22,000 applicants for absentee ballots in Michigan. In Harris County, which includes Houston, election officials have received 116 affidavits challenging the eligibility of more than 6,000 voters, the Times reported.

McLennan County officials took the first challenge to the Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott, which Goldsmith said he does any time he has questions with legality about a procedure, and the county office conducted the review.

Although the accounts challenged did show some discrepancies between addresses found from postal records and voter registration documents, Goldsmith said more than 4,000 of the accounts under review were already in "suspense status," meaning they could not vote until their registration issues are corrected.

A voter’s account can be flagged for suspense when the address on their voter registration is known to be incorrect, usually because mail sent from the elections office was returned as undeliverable or received no response. Someone might change residences and forget to update their voting registration information, which can put their voter registration on the suspense list.

Goldsmith said around 600 people who were not already suspended were added to the suspense list and were sent an address confirmation letter in an attempt to gain updated information. No action was taken for the 4,000 accounts who were already notified of their suspension.

“We examined it and for those we could send out the address confirmation letters, we did … but that was it. That’s all we did,” Goldsmith said.

As of Thursday, out of 153,496 registered voters in McLennan County, Goldsmith said 131,539 of them are active voters and 21,957 are in suspense, and those numbers are constantly fluctuating.

Voters on the suspense list aren’t penalized, and Goldsmith said they can still vote by updating their information before the election’s registration deadline or by filling out a Statement of Residence at their polling location.

Goldsmith said the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election is Oct. 11, and there’s still time for voters in suspense to confirm or update their address and vote normally.

When a suspended voter goes to cast a ballot, a poll worker will give them a Statement of Residence, Goldsmith said. He said when the voter fills out the form their address will be updated on their voter registration and as long as their new address is within the county, they can vote as normal.

However, a voter on the suspense list who has moved out of the county listed on their suspended voter registration is only able to cast a limited ballot consisting of elections that are common to both the expired and new addresses. A suspended voter who moved from Bell County to McLennan County, for example, would likely be able to vote in a statewide race, but not in county or municipal elections until they are removed from the suspense list, according to a report from TX Elects.

Goldsmith said a suspended voter’s registration is canceled if they don’t correct their registration after two federal election cycles on the list, which could be anywhere from two to four years. He said the election office does take measures to reach out to suspended voters, and every voter in the county is sent an address confirmation letter every two years.

Goldsmith said he recommends for anyone who wants to know about their voter registration status to visit votetexas.gov where they can find out if their registration is suspended. He said mclennanvotes.com has local election information.