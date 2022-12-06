Elm Avenue businesses get $360K in Waco program expanding citywide

Nine small businesses on or near Elm Avenue are receiving $362,000 from the city of Waco to repair their buildings, update their facades or pay their employees.

The businesses applied for grants through a pilot program set to expand citywide with $4.5 million left to distribute. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to approve the largest payments, including $73,000 for Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, $58,000 for 4 Sons Trucking Inc., $56,000 for Jockey Club Barber and Beauty Shop and $58,000 for Tru Jamaica Restaurant. Nine businesses received money through the program, but only grants of $50,000 or more require the council’s approval.

“These four awards are the first four, but we’re bringing many more to come,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.

The city launched the grant program, called We All Win, as a pilot this past summer only for businesses along the Elm Avenue corridor disrupted by an ongoing reconstruction project. In January, elements of the program will open up to small businesses citywide, while some funding will remain limited to specific areas of town.

The program is funded through four sources:

$3.6 million from the city’s allocation through the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 economic relief measure Congress passed last year

$1 million from property tax revenue overseen by the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone 1

$250,000 from property tax revenue overseen by the sprawling Tax Increment Financing Zone 4 that was formed last year

$350,000 from city sales taxes.

The city will have just over $4.5 million left to award through the program, after giving out about $362,000 approved so far. Information was not immediately available Tuesday night about the five businesses that received grants of less than $50,000 each.

“There’s still a substantial amount of money remaining,” Waco Housing Director Galen Price said of the overall program.

Each funding source has specific uses, Price said.

TIF-funded facade grants of up to $75,000 each and can cover 75% of the cost of facade improvements and are only available to businesses on the Elm Avenue corridor, La Salle Avenue corridor, and the 25th Street and 26th Street corridor.

American Rescue Plan money can cover employee wages and benefits along with external work like roof repairs.

City sales tax revenue is being awarded in Barriers to Success grants, which are for businesses experiencing interruptions like road construction.

Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, a boutique at 818 Elm Ave., will receive $55,400 in American Rescue Plan funding and $17,790 in Barriers to Success funding. Owner Marilyn Banks said she is “ecstatic” now that she can replace her building’s roof.

“I’m grateful, because we are a small business, and to be able to walk into a bank and take out a $50,000 loan just for a roof, that would create some very difficult times for us,” Banks said.

The Jockey Club at 815 Elm Ave. will receive $46,000 in American Rescue Plan funding and $10,000 in TIF facade funding. Miles Adanandus, a barber, said the money will mostly go toward paying employee wages. He said regulars still come in for appointments, but walk-ins have dropped off significantly since construction on Elm started.

“People normally think about getting a haircut because they pass by,” Adanandus said. “Now, they almost have to really plan to come this way.”

He said despite that, he welcomes the road reconstruction.

“We’re always looking for a better way, and all the construction in East Waco is overdue,” he said.

Tru Jamaica, 937 Taylor St., will receive $45,000 in American Rescue Plan funding and $13,000 in Barriers to Success funding. Owner Aniceto Charles Jr. said he plans to use use the money to pay employees and improve his parking lot, which is currently a gravel lot.

“I need to do some infrastructure things,” Charles said. “I don’t really have a parking lot, it’s gravel, and I would like to have a sign.”

He said the construction has been a deterrent for regulars, but tourists are motivated to navigate the closed road and detours.

“They want something adventurous,” he said. “It did hinder business. I would say it slowed down 25% or 35% year over year. But you know what, by the grace of God we’re still here.”