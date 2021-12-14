Elm Avenue street work posing challenges to business, though finish in sight

"It has hurt us big time. People can't get in here," Baggett said. "Oh, Lordy, this has been happening on Elm Street two or three years now."

Blake Demaria continues his family's barbecue tradition at 1000 Elm Ave., Tony Demaria's Bar-B-Que. Customers travel a more circuitous route than they once did, but Elm Avenue is smooth as glass out front, and the restaurant got a new driveway out of the deal, Demaria said.

Demaria said he has mixed emotions about the roadwork's impact on business. He said things are better now that crews and equipment have moved from near his front doorstep. Improvements along Elm Avenue began so long ago, he has trouble remembering what the old street looked like, he said.

"It's a double-edged sword," Demaria said. "This is good. It needs to happen for the sake of Elm Street. But who wants to come in, spend money on something in the middle of a road closure? I don't think we'll see growth of the area until it's done. As I said, it needs to happen, and I'm happy they're finally doing it. It's just taking so long to get it done."

Jordan Beard, with Reid Peevey Commercial Real Estate Company, lists multiple properties along Elm Avenue's 600 block. He said interest remains intense.