EPA weighing fine for rural McLennan County water supplier's longstanding arsenic issue

The Environmental Protection Agency has threatened to fine the Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Co. for arsenic levels in drinking water that have exceeded a federal health standard as long as the standard has been enforceable.

The action comes as the company pursues a $12 million loan to address the problem alongside other rural McLennan County water suppliers that have had high levels of naturally occurring arsenic in their groundwater supplies for decades. McLennan County also is considering an $800,000 contribution, through its American Rescue Plan allocation, to the company's arsenic-reduction efforts.

The Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Co., along with other suppliers in the area, has remained out of compliance with the arsenic standard for the almost 17 years the EPA has been able to enforce it. In recent years, plans to comply with a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality directive to address the issue fizzled out, though efforts remain underway.

Long-term exposure to arsenic has been linked to skin disorders and increased risks for diabetes, high blood pressure and several types of cancer, according to the EPA.

John Simcik, president of Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Co., said by phone he and other water company representatives met remotely with EPA officials on Nov. 7 to discuss the matter. He said the EPA indicated it would inform the water company this week if it intends to impose fines.

Simcik said he had received no such notification as of Wednesday afternoon. He said he met Wednesday with McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, updating the judge on the situation and handing over documents, including EPA correspondence. Felton, during a county commissioners meeting earlier in the week, mentioned the fines Leroy-Tours-Gerald was facing.

"It is my understanding they could fine us up to $68,500 per day per violation, which would render the corporation bankrupt in a matter of days," Simcik said.

He said the company provides water to about 600 meters, but demand for meters is growing as people move to rural areas of McLennan County and landowners sell to subdivision developers.

Simcik said the water company envisions a solution for unacceptable arsenic levels that involves blending treated surface water from the city of Waco with well water the system now relies on. He said the project is 27 months away from completion, and that a previous $5.6 million cost estimate now stands at about $12 million. Simcik said the company is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to secure financing.

"That amount probably will cover arsenic remediation," Simcik said. "But we have line breaks everywhere due to the drought."

EPA spokesperson Joe Robledo said by email Wednesday the agency's administrative complaint involving Leroy-Tours-Gerald dates to Sept. 15, 2021. Asked about action taken recently, Robledo said he would look into the matter. He declined comment on possible fines due to "ongoing enforcement actions."

The EPA complaint and an accompanying letter from the EPA to the water company say the company had been providing water above the maximum contaminant level for arsenic from 2006 to "present," which would have been in September 2021. The complaint says the water company failed to abide by a timeline EPA imposed in July 2019 to complete plans and specifications for construction by Jan. 31, 2020, begin construction by April 30, 2020, and complete work and attain compliance by Nov. 30, 2020.

It recommended the water company be fined $30,000.

The EPA, in the complaint, said the water company could request a formal hearing, or pursue a settlement through informal meetings with the EPA.

Simcik, who was not president in 2021, said the water company probably ran afoul of the EPA when it discontinued system upgrades during the pandemic.

"You can't stop work when an EPA violation is involved," Simcik said. "They will tell you point blank what you can and can't do."

The EPA set the current limit for arsenic in drinking water in 2001, and announced it would give water suppliers until 2006 to meet the standard because of the costs involved.

A notice posted Oct. 6 on the Leroy-Tours-Gerald website informs customers the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality notified the water company that arsenic in its drinking water being supplied to customers exceeded the federal health standard during this year's third quarter.

"This is not an emergency," the notice says. "However, some people who drink water containing arsenic in excess of the MCL (Maximum Content Level) over many years could experience skin damage or problems with their circulatory system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

"You do not need to use an alternative water supply. However, if you have health concerns, you may want to talk to your doctor to get more information about how this may affect you."

McLennan County commissioners this year allocated $4.4 million the county received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to help water suppliers in eastern McLennan County dilute groundwater that has naturally occurring arsenic levels above federal health and safety limits. The five suppliers slated to receive money from the county have upgrades on the drawing board valued at more than $36 million combined.

Leroy-Tours-Gerald would receive $789,152 of the $4.4 million.

"I've been drinking this water 60 years. I don't think this is an emergency," said Felton, who lives in rural McLennan County. "The only thing that has changed are the regulations. The water has not changed."

Ross Tullis, spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, whose district includes Waco, said Sessions' office and Felton have communicated.

"We are aware of the situation, which is similar to that in many areas across Texas," Tullis said. "The EPA changing allowed levels of arsenic in groundwater has put a lot of rural communities in a pinch, especially in drought conditions, when groundwater is not as readily available."

Felton said this week he would like all interested parties to meet with commissioners for an informational meeting on dealing with arsenic.