Evictions expected to surge across Texas as protections expire

But many, about 80%, did not respond to the letters and now face possible eviction, Hopping said.

“Public housing is in the business of being leased up,” she said. “We are not interested in empty units and we want people to come in and work with us on it and then pay their rent, of course. It doesn’t matter if their income is less, because we will work with them, anyway. So there really shouldn’t be a fear of coming in. I have the funds available to say to someone ‘let’s work out a payment agreement,’ where private landlords don’t have that option because that is their income.”

Justice of the Peace James Lee, whose Precinct 2 includes the Estella Maxey and a portion of the South Terrace public housing complexes, said that while his office might see an increase in eviction filings, he is hopeful that tenants and landlords have reached agreements during the moratorium periods.

“I haven’t seen an increase yet,” Lee said. “Do I foresee these agencies or apartment complexes or landlords filing more? I don’t because I believe they took the opportunity to work with these individuals during the period of when they were under the CARES Act. I believe they understood the impact of those who lost their jobs and I’m hoping that they were able to get some of the issues resolved prior to the expiration of the CARES ACT. That’s a hope.”

