District 4 voters Saturday returned Darius Ewing to the Waco City Council seat he briefly held in 2020, while veteran District 2 Council Member Alice Rodriguez held on to her seat by nine votes.

Ewing, who works for an insurance firm, received 62.4%, 337 votes out of the 540 cast in District 4. Real estate agent Anthony Johnson won 30.4%, or 164 votes. Don Gray, a computer networking technician, won 39 votes, or 7.2%. The council terms run for two years.

Ewing was appointed by the city council to represent the North Waco district in 2020 after incumbent Dillon Meek moved out of the district and prepared to run for mayor. Ewing ran again for a full term later that year, coming up short against Kelly Palmer in another three-way race.

“I’ve spent the last three years thinking about what it would look like to run another campaign,” Ewing said. “The only way I would be OK with losing is if I did everything possible and still lost. Every weekend since March 22 myself and my volunteers have been out knocking on doors, nearly 1,400.”

Ewing said he believes District 4 voters resonated with his campaign issues of affordable housing, medical care, job training and, above all, better public transit.

In District 2, Rodriguez won 51.9%, or 122 votes of the 235 votes cast. Her opponent, Baylor graduate student Tiffany Vidaña, won 48.1%, or 113 votes.

The pair faced off in the May 2022 special election, when Rodriguez defeated Vidaña by 19 votes. Rodriguez had been appointed to the position after incumbent Hector Sabido stepped down.

Rodriguez, 80, relied on her experience and background within the district, which covers much of downtown and South Waco between Franklin Avenue and La Salle Avenue. Since 1990, she has served 24 nonconsecutive years on the council. In the campaign, she paid special attention to the Floyd Casey Stadium site redevelopment and various street and housing projects.