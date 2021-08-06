Expanding floodplain in Waco to bring expense, tough decisions

The city of Waco has tough decisions to make in the face of studies revealing sections of the city are more vulnerable to flooding than previously understood.
East Waco along the Brazos River in particular will see additions to the official 100-year floodplain, the area designated as having at least a 1% chance of flooding each year. Citywide, studies over the past few years have revealed the floodplain is actually about 38%, or 1,740 acres, larger than the current designation. The expansion will become official soon, likely requiring hundreds of property owners to buy flood insurance, and leaving the city to decide whether public works projects aimed at flood control are worth it.
City officials are starting to weigh their options.
For example, a system of pumps with a further-elevated Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard acting as a levee could be considered to protect flood-prone areas in East Waco. Stormwater control projects could address specific issues elsewhere, and new building standards could be implemented. Or property owners could largely be left to make changes on their own and live with knowing the elevated risks and the limits on development.
“We’re starting to look at our options, what we can do here,” said Roger Glick, floodplain administrator for the city of Waco. “Or is the best thing to do live with it, elevate buildings and do things like that?”
Both Glick and Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hiland said the city will need to study the situation more closely before proposing a solution.
“It’s not a simple fix,” Glick said. “There are things we can do, but it’s not completely straightforward.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in the process of reviewing Waco's new flood insurance rate maps showing the updated flood risk zones, also known as the 100-year floodplain. The city estimates 2,351 lots, including 921 with single-family homes 324 with multifamily homes, are being added to the floodplain designation. Being in a 100-year floodplain limits options for new development of a property, and one developer already is reconsidering plans for property along Loop 340 between University Parks Drive and 12th Street based on its approaching addition to the floodplain.
An estimated 810 lots to be added have mortgages or liens, meaning lenders likely will require those property owners to get flood insurance.
Neighborworks Chief Financial Officer Karen Saucedo had to go through the process with her own home in 2013, based on mapping changes that revealed her home was in the floodplain.
She said though she works in housing and knew what to expect, the letter she got from her bank still set her back on her heels.
“It was scary, because you get this letter out of the blue, ‘Oh, by the way, now you have to have flood insurance,’” Saucedo said. “Well, you don’t know what that’s going to cost you, what it’s going to do to your income, your monthly mortgage payments.”
About a dozen of the homes in the new floodplain boundaries were built by Neighborworks, a nonprofit that helps families in need buy homes. The nonprofit will need flood insurance on the rental properties it is building in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Belmont Drive. Renters would need to buy separate insurance for their belongings.
Neighborworks stays in close contact with clients long after the sale of their home is complete, assisting with things like finding insurance, refinancing and contesting taxes, but that does not include any specific resources for flood insurance right now.
Saucedo said her office is considering writing a grant through its national organization to offset costs related to flood insurance, including elevation certifications.
“I’d say our worst case scenario would be somebody losing their home, and we’re going to do everything we can do help them not have to go through that,” Saucedo said.
When she went through the process of getting flood insurance in 2013, she was able to refinance her mortgage, shaving off a few years and reducing her house payment from about $660 to $620. The $70 flood insurance payment brought her up to a monthly cost of $690.
She also paid about $1,500 for an elevation survey though local company that helped bring her rate down. She said Neighborworks expects to pay as much as twice that amount per home today, and companies are scheduling surveys 10 to 12 weeks out.
“So if you’re a low-income homeowner who is making their mortgage but doesn’t have a lot of extra money to put away, that could be a concern,” Saucedo said.
She said Neighborworks wants to extend help to any homeowner in the floodplain who does not know what their next move should be, not just those who have an existing relationship with Neighborworks.
“Our doors are open to the community to help with anything, whether it be getting or maintaining a mortgage we try to help any way we can,” she said.
Gilbert Giron, the FEMA floodplain liaison for Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma, said he typically advises people to contact their home insurance provider first and inquire about flood insurance. If it is not offered through their current provider, most mainstream insurance companies will offer coverage.
He said there are so many variables involved in calculating the cost of coverage that trying to give a broad prediction is a bad idea. The best strategy, he said, is to get multiple quotes from different agents.
“Not because they’re price shopping. The prices should all be fairly similar. They’re all written by FEMA, but just through different providers,” Giron said. “But what I encourage them to look for is experience and knowledge of the agents who are providing the quotes. They can make all the difference in the world.”
Some efforts on the city of Waco's part, though, could reduce the cost of flood insurance locally. FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program has a Community Rating System that assigns a score between 1 and 10 to participating cities and counties based on flood mitigation criteria including requirements for certain building practices and public education efforts.
Depending on where they fall on a scale, cities and counties can knock between 5% and 45% off of flood insurance costs for properties in the 100-year floodplain.
Five of Waco’s 10 peer cities participate in the rating system. Beaumont and Lubbock rank highest among the five cities with a score of 7, granting property owners a 15% discount. Statewide, Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Houston and League City all have 5s, the best rank for any Texas city, which grants a 25% discount.
Steven Nelson, a senior civil engineer for the city of Lubbock, said every city goes about their CRS program differently. Lubbock has buildings standards in place and keeps someone on staff who can answer the public’s questions about the floodplain in detail.
Waco is among the Texas cities that already take some of the measures CRS awards points for, but Nelson said the in-depth documentation required by the federal agency can make achieving and keeping a rank difficult. FEMA might also change the standards with each passing year, requiring cities to catch up.
“I’ll be honest with you, if Houston and Fort Worth can’t qualify for (a better rank), or Dallas, or Austin, I think it will be very, very challenging,” Nelson said. “In Austin they are extremely well-versed in floodplain management techniques.”
Waco Chief of Staff Ashley Nystrom Waco is in the “research phase” of a CRS plan.
“More details and options for moving that forward will be brought to city management and city council in the future,” Nystrom said.
The expansion of the designated floodplain in Waco is based on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of the Brazos through McLennan County and a city-commissioned study of several creeks in Waco by Walker Partners Engineers in conjunction with the HDR and Freese and Nichols firms. Other creeks in the city were not included but could be studied in the future.
The Corps study found the floodplain along the river should be raised by 3 feet, largely because of heavier and more frequent storms. The addition of building and pavement that prevent absorption of rainwater also contributed to the expansion.
Also, previous studies used an incorrect location for the dam creating Lake Aquilla. It was built in a slightly different place than initially planned and does not provide as much downstream flood protection as previously thought.