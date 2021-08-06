Expanding Waco floodplain to bring expense, tough decisions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also paid about $1,500 for an elevation survey though local company that helped bring her rate down. She said Neighborworks expects to pay as much as twice that amount per home today, and companies are scheduling surveys 10 to 12 weeks out.

“So if you’re a low-income homeowner who is making their mortgage but doesn’t have a lot of extra money to put away, that could be a concern,” Saucedo said.

She said Neighborworks wants to extend help to any homeowner in the floodplain who does not know what their next move should be, not just those who have an existing relationship with Neighborworks.

“Our doors are open to the community to help with anything, whether it be getting or maintaining a mortgage we try to help any way we can,” she said.

Gilbert Giron, the FEMA floodplain liaison for Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma, said he typically advises people to contact their home insurance provider first and inquire about flood insurance. If it is not offered through their current provider, most mainstream insurance companies will offer coverage.

He said there are so many variables involved in calculating the cost of coverage that trying to give a broad prediction is a bad idea. The best strategy, he said, is to get multiple quotes from different agents.