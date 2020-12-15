Extraco Events Center's new building gets new name: The Base

McLennan County's new $32 million multipurpose center at the Extraco Events Center complex will now be called The Base, a name reflecting its use as a venue for business, arts, sports and entertainment, county commissioners decided Tuesday.

The HOT Fair Complex is located at the site of War I-era Rich Field Army Air Base, making the name a natural fit, event center staff told commissioners. It is also an acronym for "Business, Arts, Sports and Entertainment."

The facility under construction next to the Extraco Events Center coliseum will open in March, with parking lot paving scheduled to begin Jan. 4, commissioners learned during a presentation by Wes Allison, president and CEO of the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo. Allison said The Base at the Extraco Events Center was the name suggested by a committee of business and community leaders.

This group of professionals "agreed that The Base offered the historical perspective, the future growth and the iconic name to be recognized," Extraco Events Center publicist Charva Ingram said in a news release.

"We're going to go watch the kids play volleyball at The Base," said Allison, tossing out a line parents may use when The Base achieves common usage. "It's unique and iconic, where business and sports come together."

