Extraco Events Center's new building gets new name: The Base

McLennan County's new $32 million multipurpose center at the Extraco Events Center complex will now be called The Base, a name reflecting its use as a venue for business, arts, sports and entertainment, county commissioners decided Tuesday.
The HOT Fair Complex is located at the site of War I-era Rich Field Army Air Base, making the name a natural fit, event center staff told commissioners. It is also an acronym for "Business, Arts, Sports and Entertainment."
The facility under construction next to the Extraco Events Center coliseum will open in March, with parking lot paving scheduled to begin Jan. 4, commissioners learned during a presentation by Wes Allison, president and CEO of the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo. Allison said The Base at the Extraco Events Center was the name suggested by a committee of business and community leaders.
This group of professionals "agreed that The Base offered the historical perspective, the future growth and the iconic name to be recognized," Extraco Events Center publicist Charva Ingram said in a news release.
"We're going to go watch the kids play volleyball at The Base," said Allison, tossing out a line parents may use when The Base achieves common usage. "It's unique and iconic, where business and sports come together."
Support Local Journalism
The Base is an 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility made possible when county residents approved the Venue Project, a multi-phase development at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard. Increases in hotel/motel and car rental taxes are retiring the bonds McLennan County issued to fund the project, on which construction began in 2019.
Inside the building there is nearly 56,000 square feet of space to accommodate events such as volleyball and basketball tournaments, boat shows, car auctions, cheerleading competition and trade shows.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved the logo Allison proposed for The Base, which includes the words business, arts, sports and entertainment spelled out. Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell praised the logo as "very clean looking," while County Judge Scott Felton said his Google research revealed no other "Base" in a venue name.
"I guess you could call this 'First Base,' " Felton said, eliciting groans from several attending the commissioners' Zoom meeting Tuesday.
"Several years ago, leaders of the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo envisioned a grander facility of an already highly popular and well-equipped event center," said Felton, quoted in the news release. "I believe all those leaders that were involved would agree that we have exceeded our expectations with The Base.
"It will bring a level of diversity in the types of events that will be hosted by one of Waco's best managed events center," he added. "The Base will be the place for all types of indoor activities that will bring people to our community and further drive the existing economic impact we enjoy today."
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.