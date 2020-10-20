Falls County dips into contingency fund to make up for lost criminal justice grants

"We talked at the meeting and basically figured out that the UCR is 100 percent produced at the sheriff's department," Elliott said. "The most disappointing part for me is that the sheriff's department, to this day, has not accepted responsibility and said that the report is 100 percent from the sheriff's department and it is the sheriff's department responsibility to ensure that report is done. They have blamed the DA's office. They have blamed people who are not longer there. They have blamed all sorts of other folks. But they have not accepted responsibility.

"You can give somebody else a job to do, but it is still the sheriff's responsibility to make sure it is accomplished," Elliott said. "He has that responsibility, not the person doing the report. It falls on the officeholder."

Commissioners set aside $280,000 in this year's budget for a contingency fund, much of which was earmarked for potential overruns in the $7.8 million renovation to the 80-year-old Falls County Courthouse, he said.

"It will make it much more interesting," Elliott said when asked if the county could be at risk of a possible fund shortage to complete the renovations, which are set now for completion in June.

Falls County got a grant from the Texas Historical Commission to provide 85% of the cost of the courthouse renovations. The county is responsible for 15% of the total, the judge said.

