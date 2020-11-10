Falls County threatens legal action against indicted sheriff over audit data

Falls County commissioners are threatening legal action to secure the release of audit data from Sheriff Ricky Scaman, who was defeated for reelection last week after being indicted on felony charges and having his peace officer license stripped.
The commissioners court agreed Monday to hire the Haley & Olson law firm to pursue litigation if necessary to force Scaman to provide the county auditor with records from the jail commissary accounts.
Falls County Judge Jay Elliott said the commissary and inmate welfare accounts have not been audited since 2013, and the county auditor has not been successful in getting that information recently from Scaman. He said the county is trying not to run afoul of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which requires yearly financial audits.
"I am not expecting any problems per se with the audit," Elliott said. "I have no insight or information that would lend itself to me thinking there was something wrong with those items. But we are supposed to audit (the jail). … We want to audit it to make sure we aren't being taken advantage of."
Elliott said the sheriff's office was starting to comply with the audit this week, and he hopes no lawsuit would be necessary.
Scaman's attorney, Hoagie Karels, did not return calls Monday and Tuesday seeking comment. Chief Deputy Derick Johnson could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Commissioners appointed Johnson early last month to lead the department after Scaman's peace officer license was suspended.
Commissioners also voted Monday to restrict Scaman from making any purchases of more than $100 or approving non-emergency overtime without commissioners court approval.
They voted last month to order Scaman to surrender all county-owned property, including weapons, electronic devices and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Scaman was named in a five-count indictment on Sept. 21 that charges him with sexual assault, assault on a public servant and official oppression of two women. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended his license soon after the indictment, saying he "constitutes an immediate peril to the public health, safety and welfare."
Scaman issued a statement calling the allegations false and blaming them on a "concerted effort" to oust him.
Democratic challenger Joe Lopez defeated Scaman at the polls on Nov. 4, winning 59% of the vote.
