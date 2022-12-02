Farmers, ranchers gathering in Waco this weekend for Farm Bureau meeting

Unfortunately for many who raise livestock and grow crops, their bucolic livelihood faces challenges stretching a country mile. Feral hogs, inflation, drought and even clean water regulation are arrayed as challenges.

An estimated 1,000 farmers and ranchers will hit Waco this weekend for the Texas Farm Bureau's 89th annual meeting. They will swap stories, attend workshops and on Sunday vote on state and national policy resolutions.

"The top national issue is getting a good farm bill," Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening said in a phone interview. "Other things on the national level, things we normally keep an eye on, include regulatory issues. We would like to see them workable for agriculture, and not involve overreach."

Boening said exhibit A is regulation of the Waters of the United States, a longstanding source of contention dating to Congress passing the Clean Water Act in 1972 "to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation's waters." But what should constitute these waters has generated debate, lawsuits, and stalemate. Congress assigned to the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the task of settling on a definition. But Boening in 2015 called EPA's interpretation a "power grab" that threatened the livelihood of farmers by forcing them to obtain permits to engage in farm activity in areas only sometimes holding water. The 2015 definition eventually was scrapped.

A definition included in the Navigable Waters Protection Rule that took effect in 2020 was thrown out by a federal court a year later, and the regulatory agencies are again working to come up with a definition that will last.

With friction continuing, the EPA this year scheduled regional roundtables at 10 sites around the country where it would solicit public comment.

The Texas Farm Bureau is watching with interest.

In Texas, an economic development tool known as Chapter 313 expires when 2022 ends. It provides school property tax breaks to companies looking to expand or locate in Texas. Lawmakers may address the void during the next legislative session that begins in January. But not everyone likes Chapter 313.

The Texas Tribune last year reported that Chapter 313 agreements provided almost $1 billion in tax breaks to large companies. But opponents have raised the question of fairness, wondering if one school district entering into a 313-related agreement harms another district or Texas' school finance system as a whole. School districts are legally bound not to offer tax abatements like those dangled by cities and counties to lure businesses. Districts in Texas must apply for 313 participation and receive state approval. Companies entering into such agreements with school districts typically receive a 10-year cap on property values.

Often the land involved is agricultural and taxed at a much lower rate than when it becomes the site of solar panels, wind turbines or another business venture.

Locally, the 35,000-acre Prairie Hill wind farm and a 500-megawatt solar farm participated in the 313 program. Mart Independent School District, receiving direct payments from the energy companies and expecting more tax revenue in the long run, issued $20 million in bonds to cover long-overdue improvements.

Last year the Tribune-Herald reported school districts including Axtell, Hubbard, Blooming Grove, Chilton, China Spring, Clifton, Corsicana, Mount Calm, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Troy and Valley Mills had entered into 313 contracts or had made requests then pending with the state.

"We've had a lot of discussion regarding tax abatements for solar farms, tax abatements for other projects," Boening said. "We're sure it will come up during the next legislative session. We're not against tax abatements but believe they should be run at the local level, which they are now."

Inflation and rising energy costs are cleaning the plow of too many farmers and ranchers, said Ned Meister, who owns a small cattle operation between Valley Mills and Whitney. He served as director of the Texas Farm Bureau's commodity and regulatory department until retiring in 2015.

"The cost of inputs, including fuel and fertilizer, have been killing us," Meister said. "I think we'll see some ups and downs, but I don't see anything going down for a while. It's going to eliminate some good farmers and ranchers. It's amazing folks have been able to stand it this long. I've pretty much liquidated my herd. It was easier to get out than maintain."

He said the country needs to attack inflation on several fronts, and suggested "a broad redo of energy, lending and spending policies."

Meister said farmers and ranchers increasingly feel vulnerable, threatened by immigrant crossings at the Texas border with Mexico.

"Fortunately, we're a long way from the border, but that does not keep us from being potential victims of encroachment," he said. "My heart goes out to folks on the border. I grew up in that country. It's pretty fresh on my mind."

McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said agriculture issues start at the county level. Farmers and ranchers from East Texas will view things differently from those in West Texas or elsewhere.

"Feral hogs probably will come up at the meeting," McLellan said. "We still need an environmentally safe way to control. They are destroying environments. They root up hayfields, destroy crops, make water dirty."