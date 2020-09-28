Fears of Waco census undercount grow as deadline looms in 1 week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waco-area leaders working to promote the census voiced worry about an undercount Monday as the U.S. Census Bureau announced that it will wrap up its head count by Oct. 5.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that census workers will stop going door to door and individuals will not be able to self-respond after Oct. 5, the Associated Press reported. Citing the likelihood of an undercount, a federal judge Sept. 24 issued a preliminary injunction against the bureau’s decision earlier this month to wrap up the counting at the end of September, which was a month than earlier scheduled.

The back-and-forth has been a challenge for census effort in Waco, said Dale Fisseler, a former city manager who serves as chair of Waco’s Census Complete Count Committee. He said the local census office initially struggled to hire enough people to follow up with unresponsive residents, and by the time it was fully staffed, the deadline was moved up.

Census data is used to calculate federal funding for state and local services such as public education, public health and transportation, as well as political representation, and Fisseler said an undercount could have consequences locally.