An obscure low-water crossing in eastern McLennan County will get high-profile attention from McLennan County, commissioners Tuesday awarding a contract exceeding $500,000 to replace battered culverts made of rail cars.

The American Rescue Plan Act, passed during the raging COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, was meant to ease economic hardships communities faced. The fine print addressing spending under the measure includes “culvert projects if they are meant to manage stormwater,” County Administrator Dustin Chapman said.

That information in mind, commissioners voted to use some of the money McLennan County received through the American Rescue Plan to address a chronic problem where Trading Post Road crosses Trading House Creek. Mechell Contracting, of West, submitted the lowest of four bids. The company will get about $543,000 to remove two metal culverts, each 8 feet in diameter, and replace them with concrete box culverts. Crews also will top the gravel roadway with pavement, and will install lights that flash during stormwater events.

“The culverts there now are old metal rail cars. They’ve been there 50 years or more,” County Engineer Zane Dunnam said. “They’re rusting out on the bottom, and have been battered by heavy logs and debris coming downstream. The bridge is in a curve, and it’s hard to see around the curve if flooding is over the road. We need to install lights that warn people to turn around.”

Dunnam said decades ago, tube-shaped train cars ready to be retired, a type usually used for carrying liquids, were repurposed as inexpensive culverts.

He said he does not know how much traffic the bridge carries.

“It’s always good to improve the road system,” Dunnam said. “We’ve not done any road counts, but if we save one life, that’s enough.”

The site in question is nestled in an area roughly bounded by State Highway 6, Hallsburg Road and Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir. It is in commissioners’ Precinct 2, represented by Patricia Miller.

The Precinct 2 road and bridge foreman noticed during a routine check after a heavy rain in summer 2021 that the culvert was starting to fail, Miller said in an email Tuesday. Considering the “amount of water flow and the complicated placement of the existing culvert,” they brought in Dunnam to look at the issue, and last year the county hired civil engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam for a drainage study and design work, along with Langerman Foster Engineering Co. for a geotechnical report, Miller said.

The county opened contractors’ bids in March, with Mechell offering the best price.

“To some, this may appear as a laborious process,” Miller wrote. “However, the safety of our citizens is a paramount concern to me and given the fact that the Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir’s dam drains directly through the culvert, all safety precautions and issues of concern needed to be addressed.”

She said the stretch is used by private residents and businesses, including Thompson Cattle Co., and she is happy construction is about to get started.

Scott Mechell in a phone interview said his company probably can replace the bridge within four months. He employs about 25, and said the company also is serving as a subcontractor on building the new $160 million Waco High School. Mechell said work there includes water and sewer services and storm drainage.

Others bidding on the bridge replacement were Bear Creek Construction, $737,766; DJ Hansen Construction Corp., $628,624; and Pierce Construction, $573,215, records show.

Rescue Plan money

McLennan County continues to work through $49.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds, setting aside $2.5 million for improvements to low-water crossings in the county; earmarking up to $14 million to convert the old county jail downtown to courtroom, office and jury space; $4.4 million to address arsenic contamination at area water supply companies; $5.6 million for non-arsenic-related water projects; and $9 million to replace lost revenue.

About $5 million earmarked for jail conversion would apply to health-related considerations, including air purification systems.

Commissioners also have promised $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to build the Central Texas Industrial Training Center in Waco’s Texas Central Park. The 31,800-square-foot structure would represent a joint venture involving the county, city of Waco and Texas State Technical College, which would operate the job training facility to be filled with cutting-edge equipment.

The training center agreement appeared on the agenda for commissioners’ meeting Tuesday for minor tweaking.

“The city gave a commitment of $8 million, and we’ll match theirs,” County Judge Scott Felton said. “We will make ours available in a lump sum. Theirs is over time. American Bank will take the income stream and leverage it for cash. All the money will be in place before the groundbreaking.”

The money is going to the TSTC Foundation, Felton said.

“I expect sometime later this year we’ll be breaking ground,” he said.

Mazanec Construction will serve as construction manager at risk.

“That’s an excellent selection, a local, high quality contractor,” Felton said. “We’re very glad to get them. It means more economic development.”

Asked about the work on Trading Post Road, Felton said, “It is not a high traffic area at all, but we’re responsible for it.”

He said the Texas Department of Transportation carried out engineering services required to proceed.