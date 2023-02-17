Filing ended Friday in races for local city and school board general elections set for May 6.

Waco Independent School District saw a last-minute change of plans as candidate Ashley Stone dropped out of the running for the Place 7 at-large seat. In that race, incumbent Angelo Ochoa, 43, an investment advisor, will face Peaches Henry, 62, a McLennan Community College English professor and local NAACP chapter president.

Stone, 35, a paralegal and dance instructor, filed instead for the May 6 special election to replace District 5 Trustee Emily Iazzetti, who is preparing to move out of the district. Filing for District 5 will continue through March 5.

In District 3, incumbent Jose Vidaña will be unopposed for reelection May 6.

Waco City Council

The Waco City Council election will feature three races, two of them contested.

District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes is running unopposed, while District 2 incumbent Alice Rodriguez faces a challenge from Tiffany Vidaña, a substitute teacher and Baylor University social work master’s student who narrowly lost to Rodriguez in the 2022 special election for the seat. Vidaña is the daughter of Jose Vidaña, the school board trustee.

In District 4, computer technician Don Gray filed Friday to be the third candidate in a race to replace David Horner, who was appointed last month to fill the unexpired term of Kelly Palmer. Horner is not running in the May election.

Gray will face real estate agent Anthony Johnson and insurance specialist Darius Ewing, who previously was appointed to a fill a vacant District 4 seat.

Gray, 49, lives near Lasker Avenue and 29th Street and owns a computer networking business. He is a Baylor University graduate and said he serves as a secretary for the Libertarian Party in McLennan County.

“There’s a movement within the Libertarian Party to get more involved in politics, especially local politics,” he said, adding that he understands the position is nonpartisan.

He said that as an elected official he would seek to limit “government intrusion.”

Midway ISD

In Place 1, attorney Pete Rusek is unopposed for reelection. He has served on the board since 1996 and has been board president since 2004.

Place 2 incumbent Susan Vick, a community volunteer, is also unopposed. She has served on the board since 2011 and is vice president.

MCC

McLennan Community College will have two trustee seats up for grabs May 6.

The MCC board this week appointed Jonathan Hill, 31, a Baylor University senior brand strategy specialist, to fill the District 1 seat vacated by Doug McDurham. Hill will run to keep his seat in the May 6 election, facing Arash Abnoussi, 45, an educational specialist for the Region 12 Education Service Center.

Two candidates are seeking District 3 seat presently held by Pauline Chavez, who was first elected in 1986 and is not running for reelection.

Ilda Sabido, 39, a community volunteer who has been involved in the Hispanic Leadership Network, Waco ISD long-range planning committee and Waco Parks and Recreation board, will face retired Baylor University history professor James SoRelle, 73.

Sabido ran for Waco ISD board in 2020 against Jose Vidaña and is married to former Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido.

Hewitt City Council

In Hewitt, incumbent Michael Bancale is unopposed in the at-large seat, while incumbents Bob Potter and Erica Bruce are unopposed for reelection in Wards 2 and 3, respectively.

Bradley Turner and R.J. Pase will square off for the Ward 1 seat.

Bellmead City Council

Calls to the Bellmead city secretary's office Friday afternoon seeking a complete list of council filings were not returned. As of Thursday, Precinct 5 Council Member Bryan Winget had filed for re-election and Ruth Mitchell had filed for the Precinct 1 seat.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6. Early voting will start April 24. Election Day is on a Saturday, and less than 10% of eligible voters typically turn out for May elections in McLennan County.